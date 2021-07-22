Lightning and Kraken to Highlight Historic NHL Opening Night Doubleheader on ESPN

Two games: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Seattle vs. Vegas on ESPN on Oct. 12

Kraken’s inaugural home opener vs. Vancouver to stream on ESPN+ and Hulu on Oct. 23

2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN on Feb. 4; 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on ABC on Feb. 5

When the NHL regular season begins Tuesday, October 12, live coverage of Opening Night will be highlighted by a history-making doubleheader on ESPN, starting with two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning raising their 2020-21 Stanley Cup banner before hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in Amalie Arena. The second game will feature the first ever regular season game for the Seattle Kraken, as the Golden Knights welcome the NHL’s newest team to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both games will also be simulcast on ESPN+, and more than 25 out-of-market games will be streamed live on ESPN+ during the first week of the season.

The Kraken’s inaugural season home opener on Saturday, October 23, will be streamed live and exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu when they host the Vancouver Canucks in Seattle’s brand new Climate Pledge Arena.

In addition, the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will be live on ESPN on Friday, February 4, followed by the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, February 5, live from Las Vegas on ABC.

A complete schedule including live game coverage throughout the season, as well as studio, surround and original programming plans across ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu will be announced later.

ESPN’s NHL commentator team will feature an unmatched roster of talented and knowledgeable play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters covering the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final.

The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League announced a historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal this past March, taking its new partnership from the beginning of the 2021-22 season through the 2027-28 season.

