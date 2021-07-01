Noted Boxing Reporter Mike Coppinger Joins ESPN

Dave Nagle

Mike Coppinger, one of the most accomplished journalists covering the sport of boxing, has joined ESPN as a reporter. In this new role, he will contribute news, analysis, storytelling and live event coverage for both boxing and mixed martial arts.  In addition to writing, he will appear on TV and radio.   

“We are excited to welcome Mike Coppinger to the ESPN combat sports team,” said Cristina Daglas, ESPN senior deputy editor, ESPN.com.  “He has been a leading voice in the boxing space, breaking news and providing smart analysis as well as compelling behind-the-scenes storytelling.  He will bring those skills and more to our many platforms.” 

Coppinger added, “I’m excited to join the already formidable boxing and MMA team at ESPN among the likes of Max Kellerman, Mark Kriegel and Joe Tessitore.  To cover the fight game for ESPN is truly a dream come true. Through breaking news, analysis and storytelling, the goal is to shine a light on combat sports for fans around the world.”  

Coppinger studied journalism at George Mason University.  He started his career as a boxing freelancer for USA Today in 2010, covering events on deadline from ringside.  He was USA Today’s lead boxing writer from 2015 to 2017.  He then was the lead boxing for Ring Magazine from 2017 to 2019.  He has been the boxing insider for The Athletic since 2019.  He won first place in Investigative Reporting and also in News Story in the 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) writing awards.  He is an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame and votes on the BWAA’s annual awards (fight of the year, fighter of the year, etc.). 

