On Deck: ESPN to Exclusively Televise First Place Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Matchup in MLB Second-Half Opener Tonight

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Statcast Edition Alternate Presentation on ESPN2

Rivalry Action Continues with Two Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Telecasts in the Week Ahead

ESPN will open the second half of the Major League Baseball season with two exclusive, national presentations of the first place Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts visiting their historic rival, the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will call the MLB second-half opener on Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The team returns on July 18, as the Yankees host the Red Sox at 7 p.m. on Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell – the exclusive, national game of the week.

ESPN2 will televise a Statcast-driven alternate presentation of Sunday Night Baseball on July 18, with Jason Benetti, analyst Eduardo Perez and MLB.com Statcast analyst Mike Petriello providing analytics-based commentary. The telecast will also include custom graphics, data and information via Statcast.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday’s game action at 6 p.m. on ESPN with host Karl Ravech, analyst Tim Kurkjian and ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. The team of Dave O’Brien and Marly Rivera will describe the action on ESPN Radio.

Rivalry action continues

Classic rivalry action continues on ESPN as the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado host the Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant on Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA and Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire. Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will provide commentary for both games on ESPN at 8 p.m. Monday Night Baseball will be a national telecast, and Wednesday night’s game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Chicago market.

This week on ESPN.com, David Schoenfield delivers first-half grades for every team. Plus, ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel will recap the MLB Draft for all 30 Clubs. Monday, Jesse Rogers will catch up with All-Stars who may spend the next two weeks hearing their name in trade rumors. Additionally, the Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney is available everywhere podcasts are streamed and downloaded.

All ESPN MLB programming and content is also available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Thu, Jul 15 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Dave O’Brien, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, Jul 18 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN2 Statcast Edition: Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, Mike Petriello ESPN Radio: Dave O’Brien, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, Jul 19 8 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Jul 21 8 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Chicago Cubs* vs. St. Louis Cardinals Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Jul 16 9:30 p.m. Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics Sun, Jul 18 4 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Mon, Jul 19 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Tue, Jul 20 8 p.m. Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros Wed, Jul 21 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

-30-