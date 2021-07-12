SEC Network Highlights 2021 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions with Expansive Programming Slate

46 hours of original programming spread over four days, most in SECN history

More than a dozen on-air personalities on site to provide insight and commentary

Talking season is upon us and SEC Network boasts 46 hours of original programming surrounding the 2021 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, the most in the network’s history. SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show will showcase wall-to-wall coverage from the annual media days event.

An impressive roster of college football analysts will contribute to SEC Network’s presence on site, including Gene Chizik, Chris Doering, Roman Harper, Greg McElroy and Jordan Rodgers. Hosts for the four-day conference media day kickoff include Peter Burns, Paul Finebaum, Alyssa Lang, Laura Rutledge and Joe Tessitore.

SEC This Morning

SEC This Morning Presented by Regions, hosted by SEC Network anchor Peter Burns and SEC Network college football analyst Chris Doering, returns for its third SEC Kickoff. The duo delves into all things SEC, with all the headlines, highlights and hijinks from around the conference. The show will be simulcast on SEC Network live from the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel, and will air at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, July 19 and then at 7 a.m. the rest of the week until the start of each day’s podium action. The show is simulcast on Sirius XM channel 374.

SEC Now

SEC Now: 2021 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions will have full coverage from Birmingham beginning Monday, July 19 at 11 a.m., with analysis and insight of the day’s proceedings. Coaches and players from all 14 SEC teams will stop by the set during their time at the media event. Alyssa Lang, Laura Rutledge and Joe Tessitore will rotate duties in the anchor chair, with nearly two dozen hours of SEC Now surrounding all 14 coaches’ podium trips.

The Paul Finebaum Show

The network’s coverage will also be anchored by The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions each afternoon, with various coaches, players and media cycling through the SEC Network set. The show, which will have reaction to the latest news and buzz of the annual college football kickoff event, will also air on ESPN Radio.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Marty Smith and Ryan McGee chat with all 14 head coaches, meeting at the crossroads of southern culture and college football. This is the third SEC Kickoff for the duo, who became the talk of talking season back in 2018 when asking what side coaches stood on: biscuits or cornbread. The conversations will be produced into two specials which will air at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 24.

– and chat with all 14 head coaches, meeting at the crossroads of southern culture and college football. This is the third SEC Kickoff for the duo, who became the talk of talking season back in 2018 when asking what side coaches stood on: biscuits or cornbread. The conversations will be produced into two specials which will air at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 24. The Ultimate Team – an hour-long documentary special on Alabama’s latest College Football Playoff title.

– an hour-long documentary special on Alabama’s latest College Football Playoff title. SEC Featured: Tokyo Bound – a special previewing SEC Olympians taking to the track, field, pool and more in Tokyo this summer.

For full details regarding ESPN’s expansive coverage of conference media days, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

SEC Network Programming – SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jul 19 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Regions 11 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 4:30 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions

(radio only from 3-4:30 p.m.) 7 p.m. The Ultimate Team Tue, Jul 20 7 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Regions 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 4:30 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions

(radio only from 3-4:30 p.m.) Wed, Jul 21 7 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Regions 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 4:30 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions

(radio only from 3-4:30 p.m.) Thu, Jul 22 7 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Regions 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions 7 p.m. SEC Featured: Tokyo Bound

