SEC Network Hosts Burns, Lang and Nowkhah Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions

ESPN has reached multi-year contract extensions with its three SEC Now hosts: Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang and Dari Nowkhah.

Nowkhah and Burns have been anchoring SEC Now since SEC Network’s launch in August 2014, with Lang joining the SEC Now desk in fall 2018. The trio hosts the show both in-studio and on-the-road, including several SEC Championships, NCAA Championship events and the conference’s annual media days event, SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions. SEC Now is currently on site at this year’s event.

“One of our greatest strengths at SEC Network is the depth of our talent roster, and we are better having Dari, Peter and Alyssa in the SEC Now anchor chair throughout the week,” said Tom McCollum, ESPN senior coordinating producer. “Their collective passion for the conference, the connections they make with our viewers, and the relationships they’ve built with our analysts make the show a must-watch for fans.”

(in order of ESPN tenure)

Dari Nowkhah

Nowkhah joined ESPN in June 2004, hosting SportsCenter, College Football Live and Baseball Tonight before being named a lead host for ESPNU in August 2011. The Tulsa, Okla. native has been with SEC Network since its launch in August 2014, hosting SEC Now both in studio and on site as SEC teams competed for national titles in football, basketball, baseball and more. Nowkhah is also the host of SEC Featured on Monday nights in the fall on SECN.

In addition to his studio role on SEC Network, Nowkhah will continue to host his ESPN Radio show “Dari & Mel” and contribute play-by-play for basketball and baseball across ESPN networks.

“I’ve been in TV for more than two decades, and have never felt more at home and at peace than right here with SEC Network,” Nowkhah shared. “The people with whom I work, the conference I represent and the fans who watch us on a nightly basis have come to mean so much to me. I’m thrilled to continue this journey with all of them.”

Peter Burns

Burns has been with SEC Network since its inception in 2014. The Baton Rouge, La. native is also the co-host of SEC This Morning on SEC Network and SiriusXM. Starting this fall, Burns and co-host Chris Doering will be live with SEC This Morning on both Monday and Friday mornings on SEC Network, in addition to their daily radio schedule on SiriusXM. The duo is currently hosting the show from SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions.

In addition to his studio role on SEC Network, Burns has provided analysis as a course reporter on SEC Network’s live coverage of the SEC Men’s and Women’s Golf Tournaments, has contributed to studio programming across all ESPN networks, including The Paul Finebaum Show, College Football Live and SportsCenter, and recently served as a commentator on PGA Championship coverage on ESPN+.

“Every day I pinch myself to make sure that I’m not dreaming and that this is what I get to do for my ‘job,’” Burns said. “There is not a person in media that loves covering this conference in every single sport more than I do, and I’m excited that I’ll get the honor to do that for a few more years.”

Alyssa Lang

In addition to her SEC Now duties, Lang serves as a sideline reporter for SEC Network college football and basketball. She is also the co-host of Out of Pocket, now moving to Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. Lang will be joined on the show by SEC Network commentator Andraya Carter, with the duo focusing on SEC sports, laidback interviews and, of course, Lang’s signature passion for finding the best food the SEC has to offer.

Lang also co-hosted ESPN Radio’s Primetime with Field Yates every NFL Sunday last fall, and has contributed to studio programming across ESPN networks, including The Paul Finebaum Show, SportsCenter and Get Up.

“The first three years with SEC Network and ESPN have been the best of my career,” Lang noted. “I love this SEC family so much, and I’m excited to remain part of a team that brings top-tier coverage of the best teams in the country.”

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.