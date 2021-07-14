SEC Network Welcomes Super Bowl Champion Benjamin Watson to Saturday Studio Line-up

Former Georgia TE Joins SEC Now and SEC Football Final

Super Bowl champion and former Georgia football standout Benjamin Watson has signed a deal to join SEC Network as a college football studio analyst. Watson will be a Saturday staple on the network’s SEC Now and SEC Football Final programs, and his first assignment will be SEC Network’s live coverage of SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank, July 19-22.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be joining ESPN and SEC Network,” said Watson “I look forward to diving in with my new colleagues and analyzing the best conference in college football. The SEC is near and dear to me. Like all the fans, I can’t wait for kickoff weekend.”

Watson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft and would go on to win a Super Bowl with the team in his rookie season. He spent six seasons with the Patriots followed by time with the Cleveland Browns (2010-12), New Orleans Saints (2013-15, 2018) and the Baltimore Ravens (2016-17). Watson was awarded the Bart Starr Award in 2018 as the NFL player who “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.” A 15-year NFL tight end, Watson finished his career with 547 receptions and 44 touchdowns when he retired in 2019 after returning to the New England Patriots.

“Benjamin is an excellent addition to our Saturday studio team,” said Tom McCollum, ESPN senior coordinating producer. “His extensive career in the sport, along with his affable personality, make him a great fit with our Saturday crew. Benjamin’s perspective will be extremely valuable to our viewers and we look forward to his SEC Network debut next week.”

Watson played three seasons at Georgia after beginning his playing career at Duke. During his time as a Bulldog, Watson had 65 catches for 852 yards and six touchdowns.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.

