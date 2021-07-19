SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension, Returns to SEC Nation

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with SEC Network and ESPN Radio personality Paul Finebaum. Finebaum will continue to contribute across high-profile ESPN and SEC Network programming, including as the host of The Paul Finebaum Show and returning as an analyst on SEC Nation. In addition, The Paul Finebaum Show’s popular “Finebaum Friday” edition will be back on the road this fall.

“I’m excited to continue our show on SEC Network and be part of the talented team at ESPN,” Finebaum said. “One of my favorite things about this role is connecting with our listeners, and I’m truly looking forward to bringing our show to campuses again this fall. Especially over the past year, I’ve gotten a firsthand look at what our show means to those who tune in every day, and it’s a responsibility I’m honored to have.”

The “Mouth of the South” launched his eponymous show on ESPN Radio in August 2013, combining his trademark reporting with a vibrant mix of contributors to bring his signature show to the airwaves. Airing weekday afternoons on SEC Network from 3-7 p.m. ET, the program features Finebaum’s captivating callers, a bevy of conference coaches, players and administrators, and showcases his extensive knowledge of the SEC and the national college sports landscape.

Complementing his hosting duties on The Paul Finebaum Show and weekly presence on SEC Nation throughout the fall, Finebaum is a valued contributor on a variety of ESPN programming, including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, College Football Live and College GameDay.

“Over the years, Paul has brought his signature brand of commentary to The Paul Finebaum Show and across our networks,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president of production. “Paul is entrenched in the SEC, and his connection to the conference and its fan base, as well as with the media who cover college sports, is unmistakable. We also look forward to his return to SEC Nation, where viewers have come to expect and enjoy both his quick wit and candor.”

Finebaum will be live from SEC Network’s coverage of SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, closing out commentary from Hoover each day as SECN boasts the most expansive media days programming slate in network history.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.