SEC Teams Take the Reins for SEC Network Takeover, July 3-16

For the seventh consecutive year, SEC Network is turning over the keys to the network, as the SEC Network Takeover returns this summer to present all 14 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming for a two-week stretch this July.

Beginning Saturday, July 3, each school stands in the spotlight, teaming up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with their greatest moments from the past year, including SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.

Each school’s appointed date and select programming highlights can be found below:

2021 SEC Network Takeover Schedule

Date School Select Programming Highlights Original Air Date Sat, Jul 3 Alabama 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship Mar 20, 2021 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship:

Alabama vs. Ohio State Jan 11, 2021 Sun, Jul 4 Arkansas 2021 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championship Feb 27, 2021 2021 SEC Baseball Championship Game:

Arkansas vs. Tennessee May 30, 2021 Mon, Jul 5 Auburn SEC Network Football: Auburn at Ole Miss Oct 24, 2020 2021 SEC Women’s Golf Championship Apr 18, 2021 Tue, Jul 6 Florida SEC Football: Florida vs. Georgia Nov 7, 2020 SEC Network Softball: Texas A&M at Florida May 9, 2021 Wed, Jul 7 Georgia 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati Jan 1, 2021 SEC Network Softball: Oklahoma at Georgia Apr 20, 2021 Thu, Jul 8 Kentucky SEC Volleyball: Kentucky at Florida Mar 20, 2021 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky Jan 2, 2021 Fri, Jul 9 LSU 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament:

Mississippi State vs. LSU (Second Round) Mar 4, 2021 SEC Storied: Hold the Rope May 24, 2021 Sat, Jul 10 Ole Miss 2021 Outback Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Indiana Mar 4, 2021 SEC Network Softball: Mississippi State at Ole Miss Mar 15, 2021 Sun, Jul 11 Mississippi State SEC Football: Mississippi State at LSU Sep 26, 2020 SEC Network Softball: Mississippi State at South Carolina May 1, 2021 Mon, Jul 12 Missouri SEC Network Women’s Basketball: Missouri at Mississippi State Feb 28, 2021 SEC Network Football Presented by Allstate:

Arkansas at Missouri Dec 5, 2020 Tue, Jul 13 South Carolina 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Championship:

Georgia vs. South Carolina Mar 7, 2021 SEC Baseball: Florida at South Carolina Mar 26, 2021 Wed, Jul 14 Tennessee SEC Network Women’s Basketball Presented by Regions: South Carolina at Tennessee Feb 18, 2021 2021 SEC Men’s Tennis Championship Apr 23, 2021 Thu, Jul 15 Texas A&M 2021 Capital One Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina Jan 2, 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball: South Carolina at Texas A&M Feb 28, 2021 Fri, Jul 16 Vanderbilt 2021 SEC Soccer Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas (Championship) Nov 22, 2020 2021 SEC Men’s Golf Championship Apr 25, 2021

