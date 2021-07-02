SEC Teams Take the Reins for SEC Network Takeover, July 3-16

SEC Teams Take the Reins for SEC Network Takeover, July 3-16

For the seventh consecutive year, SEC Network is turning over the keys to the network, as the SEC Network Takeover returns this summer to present all 14 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming for a two-week stretch this July.

Beginning Saturday, July 3, each school stands in the spotlight, teaming up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with their greatest moments from the past year, including SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.

Each school’s appointed date and select programming highlights can be found below:

2021 SEC Network Takeover Schedule

Date School Select Programming Highlights Original Air Date
Sat, Jul 3 Alabama 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship Mar 20, 2021
2021 College Football Playoff National Championship:
Alabama vs. Ohio State		 Jan 11, 2021
Sun, Jul 4 Arkansas 2021 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championship Feb 27, 2021
2021 SEC Baseball Championship Game:
Arkansas vs. Tennessee		 May 30, 2021
Mon, Jul 5 Auburn SEC Network Football: Auburn at Ole Miss Oct 24, 2020
2021 SEC Women’s Golf Championship Apr 18, 2021
Tue, Jul 6 Florida SEC Football: Florida vs. Georgia Nov 7, 2020
SEC Network Softball: Texas A&M at Florida May 9, 2021
Wed, Jul 7 Georgia 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati Jan 1, 2021
SEC Network Softball: Oklahoma at Georgia Apr 20, 2021
Thu, Jul 8 Kentucky SEC Volleyball: Kentucky at Florida Mar 20, 2021
2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky Jan 2, 2021
Fri, Jul 9 LSU 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament:
Mississippi State vs. LSU (Second Round)		 Mar 4, 2021
SEC Storied: Hold the Rope May 24, 2021
Sat, Jul 10 Ole Miss 2021 Outback Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Indiana Mar 4, 2021
SEC Network Softball: Mississippi State at Ole Miss Mar 15, 2021
Sun, Jul 11 Mississippi State SEC Football: Mississippi State at LSU Sep 26, 2020
SEC Network Softball: Mississippi State at South Carolina May 1, 2021
Mon, Jul 12 Missouri SEC Network Women’s Basketball: Missouri at Mississippi State Feb 28, 2021
SEC Network Football Presented by Allstate:
Arkansas at Missouri		 Dec 5, 2020
Tue, Jul 13 South Carolina 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Championship:
Georgia vs. South Carolina		 Mar 7, 2021
SEC Baseball: Florida at South Carolina Mar 26, 2021
Wed, Jul 14 Tennessee SEC Network Women’s Basketball Presented by Regions: South Carolina at Tennessee Feb 18, 2021
2021 SEC Men’s Tennis Championship Apr 23, 2021
Thu, Jul 15 Texas A&M 2021 Capital One Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina Jan 2, 2021
SEC Women’s Basketball: South Carolina at Texas A&M Feb 28, 2021
Fri, Jul 16 Vanderbilt 2021 SEC Soccer Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas (Championship) Nov 22, 2020
2021 SEC Men’s Golf Championship Apr 25, 2021

About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.

