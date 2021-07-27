Streaming Alert: TSN’s ‘Free Agent Frenzy’ Live on ESPN+

Annual special to stream exclusively in the U.S. on Wednesday 7/28

Seven hours of programming begins at 11 a.m. ET

Kicking off the official NHL free agency period, TSN’s annual, seven-hour Free Agent Frenzy special, breaking down NHL signings throughout the day, will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ on Wednesday, July 28, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

What: TSN’s Annual Free Agent Frenzy Special | Seven hours of coverage

When: Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Streaming live and exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. https://plus.espn.com/

Who: Fan-favorite panelists breaking down key NHL signings throughout the day:

Streaming TSN’s Free Agent Special on ESPN+ is part of the NHL’s ground-breaking, long-term rights agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Beginning with the 2021-22 season, ESPN+ and Hulu will be home to 75 exclusive, national NHL® game telecasts, and ESPN+ will be the exclusive home for NHL’s out-of-market streaming package, with more than 1,000 games available for fans to stream as part of an ESPN+ subscription.

-30-