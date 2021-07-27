Streaming Alert: TSN’s ‘Free Agent Frenzy’ Live on ESPN+

- Annual special to stream exclusively in the U.S. on Wednesday 7/28
- Seven hours of programming begins at 11 a.m. ET
Kicking off the official NHL free agency period, TSN’s annual, seven-hour Free Agent Frenzy special, breaking down NHL signings throughout the day, will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ on Wednesday, July 28, starting at 11 a.m. ET.
What: TSN’s Annual Free Agent Frenzy Special | Seven hours of coverage
When: Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Streaming live and exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. https://plus.espn.com/
Who: Fan-favorite panelists breaking down key NHL signings throughout the day:
-
- Host:James Duthie
- Free Agent Breaker Panel:Gord Miller, Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, and Pierre LeBrun
- Instant Analysis Panel:Duthie, Ray Ferraro,Jeff O’Neill, and Dave Poulin
- GoaliePanel: Gino Reda, Jamie McLennan, Martin Biron, and Kevin Weekes
- TSN Director of Scouting:Craig Button
- Contributors:Kristen Shilton, Mike Johnson, Bruce Garrioch, Michael Farber, Emily Kaplan, Cheryl Pounder, and Canadian National Team Member Renata Fast
- Viewpoint Panel:Bryan Hayes and Carlo Colaiacovo
- TSN Bureau Reporters:Farhan Lalji, Ryan Rishaug, Salim Valji, Sara Orlesky, Mark Masters, and John Lu
- SPORTSCENTRE Update:Lindsay Hamilton
Streaming TSN’s Free Agent Special on ESPN+ is part of the NHL’s ground-breaking, long-term rights agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Beginning with the 2021-22 season, ESPN+ and Hulu will be home to 75 exclusive, national NHL® game telecasts, and ESPN+ will be the exclusive home for NHL’s out-of-market streaming package, with more than 1,000 games available for fans to stream as part of an ESPN+ subscription.
-30-