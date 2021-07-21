T-Mobile Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship of Southeastern Conference and SEC Network

Brand to Serve as “Official 5G Sponsor of the SEC”

Presenting Sponsor of SEC Saturday Night, Regular Season SEC Softball & the SEC Softball Tournament on SEC Network

Sponsorship Activation Throughout SEC Nation & across other SEC Championships

T-Mobile, America’s supercharged Un-carrier, today announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Southeastern Conference and SEC Network to be the “Official 5G Sponsor of the SEC.”

“T-Mobile is teaming up with the SEC to bring these ultra-passionate fans closer to the college sports they love, so they don’t miss a second of the action while tuning in from anywhere,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile Consumer Group. “And it’s all thanks to T-Mobile’s amazing 5G network, covering 300 million Americans and counting. Fans on the ground can expect even more fun to come this season…you won’t want to miss it!”

T-Mobile will serve as the presenting sponsor for SEC Saturday Night, SEC Network’s primetime college football franchise, as well as the presenting sponsor for softball on SEC Network. All regular season games televised by SECN, as well as the SEC Softball Tournament, will be presented by the Un-carrier. Additionally, T-Mobile will be integrated on SEC Network programming and throughout the SEC footprint through SEC Nation, the network’s traveling football pre-game show.

“We’re thrilled to welcome T-Mobile to the SEC Network family,” said Marco Forte, senior vice president Disney Advertising Sales. “We’re looking forward to building our relationship with T-Mobile and cultivating new, exciting and innovative ways to engage SEC Network viewers and SEC fans with the T-Mobile brand.”

In addition to programming, commercial and network mentions, T-Mobile will plus up the experience at SEC FanFare for fans during the football championship, as well as all other major SEC championship events. T-Mobile will also be teaming up with student athletes, legends and teams to amplify some of the biggest moments of the season together. Stay tuned.

“The SEC is pleased T-Mobile has joined our official sponsor program,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The SEC sponsor program is important to the mission of supporting our 14 institutions and the addition of T-Mobile expands a robust family of sponsors for the Conference. We are particularly pleased that T-Mobile will be a presenting sponsor for SEC softball, further elevating women’s sports in the Conference.”

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.