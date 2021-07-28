The Walt Disney Company Celebrates Training Camp: Back Together Saturday on July 31 with Daylong, Cross-Platform Coverage in Anticipation of the NFL’s Biggest Season Ever

Eleven Hours of Live NFL-Focused Programming on ESPN and ABC Begins at 7 a.m. ET

ESPN NFL Nation Reporters Cover All 32 Teams in Training Camp Files

On Saturday, July 31, The Walt Disney Company will celebrate a new, major tentpole NFL event, Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, with a full day of cross-platform coverage, including 11 hours of original, live programming across ESPN and ABC in anticipation of the NFL’s ‘Biggest Season Ever’.

Documenting the joy of football as all 32 NFL teams hold practices and fan events, The Walt Disney Company’s coverage spans the entire day with SportsCenter shows throughout the morning, afternoon and evening hours, two unique editions of NFL Live: Back Together Saturday, and digital and social content available anytime, anywhere. Details:

SportsCenter

SportsCenter will provide comprehensive coverage of Training Camp: Back Together Saturday with NFL news and analysis kicking off at 7 a.m. ET and bookending the day at 1 a.m. Anchors Nicole Briscoe and Gary Striewski (7 a.m.), Hannah Storm and Jay Harris (5 p.m.), Kevin Connors and Michael Eaves (11 p.m.) and Stan Verrett and Nabil Karim (1 a.m.) will host the day’s shows with a rotating cast of analysts, insiders and national and NFL Nation team reporters.

NFL Live: Back Together Saturday

NFL Live: Back Together Saturday will invite fans into training camp with live looks at all 32 locations. The show will chronicle training camp activity throughout the day, airing from 9 a.m.-Noon ET on ESPN and 3-5 p.m. on ABC. NFL Live: Back Together Saturday will also be simulcast on ESPN from 4-5 p.m. Laura Rutledge will host both shows with NFL analysts Dan Orlovsky (morning only), Tim Hasselbeck (afternoon only) and Marcus Spears, and Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

Additionally, ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters and national reporters Jeff Darlington (reporting on the Buccaneers), Jeremy Fowler (Dolphins), Dan Graziano (Bills), Kimberley A. Martin (Bears), Sal Paolantonio (Jets) and Ed Werder (Cowboys) will provide insights from training camps around the League on multiple shows and platforms, including regular updates across ESPN Radio’s weekend studio show lineup.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday will also be covered by NFL Network, which has daylong coverage beginning at 9 a.m. ET, as well as comprehensive coverage across NFL social and digital platforms.

ESPN Digital

ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters will provide comprehensive coverage from all 32 camps on ESPN.com and the ESPN App. Content highlights include daily, all-encompassing Training Camp Files, which feature links to NFL news stories, blog posts and team sites with action photos and videos. Training Camp: Back Together Saturday team alerts will also be shared via the ESPN App.

ESPN Social:

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday coverage will be available across ESPN’s branded social channels on Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat, TikTok and Twitter.

July 31 Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Programming on ESPN and ABC

Time (ET) Show Network(s) 7-9 a.m. SportsCenter

Briscoe and Striewski ESPN 9 a.m.-Noon NFL Live: Back Together Saturday

Rutledge, Orlovsky, Spears, Mortensen, Schefter ESPN 3-5 p.m. NFL Live: Back Together Saturday

Rutledge, T. Hasselbeck, Spears, Mortensen, Schefter ABC + Simulcast on ESPN from 4-5 p.m. 5-6 p.m. SportsCenter

Storm and Harris ESPN 11 p.m.-1 a.m. SportsCenter

Connors and Eaves ESPN2/ESPN 1-2 a.m. SportsCenter

Verrett and Karim ESPN

– 30 –