UEFA EURO 2020 audience up 25 percent on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 through quarterfinals; Italy vs. England in the Final, Sunday on ESPN and ESPN+

Four EURO 2020 quarterfinal matches up 16 percent

Through the quarterfinals (48 matches), UEFA EURO 2020 on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 has delivered an average audience of 1,146,000 viewers, a 25 percent increase compared to the same matches in 2016 on ESPN and ESPN2 (917,000 viewers).

An average audience of 2,018,000 viewers watched the four quarterfinal matches on ABC and ESPN on Friday and Saturday (July 2-3), a 16 percent increase compared to the 1,737,000 average viewers who watched the quarterfinals in 2016.

England’s 4-0 victory over Ukraine on ABC was the most-viewed match of the weekend with 2,534,000 viewers – the sixth most-viewed match since ESPN and ABC began airing the Euros in 2008.

Audiences for Quarterfinal Matches on ABC/ESPN:

Date Match Network Viewers (P2+) Sat, Jul 3 Ukraine vs. England ABC 2,534,000 Fri, Jul 2 Belgium vs. Italy ESPN 2,368,000 Sat, Jul 3 Czech Republic vs. Denmark ESPN 1,694,000 Fri, Jul 2 Switzerland vs. Spain ESPN 1,612,000

***The audience in this report reflects match windows

Italy and England to Meet in Historic Final at Wembley Stadium, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 will culminate with Italy vs. England in the Final on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN+ and streamed live on the ESPN App. Ian Darke and Taylor Twellman will call the match from Wembley Stadium in London.

Pregame coverage will begin at 2 p.m. on ESPN2 with Rece Davis hosting from Bristol, Conn., and Kelly Cates live from a set outside Wembley. ESPN’s collection of analysts will be led by former national team stars Alessandro Del Piero (Italy) and Steve McManaman (England). Global sports correspondent Sam Borden will also report from the stadium.

EURO 2020 Final on ESPN/ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Sun, July 11 2 p.m. UEFA EURO 2020 Final Pregame ESPN2, ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. UEFA EURO 2020 Final Pregame ESPN, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Italy vs. England ESPN, ESPN+ 5 p.m. EURO Tonight ESPN

-30-