UEFA EURO 2020 Audience up 38 Percent for Round of 16 Matches on ABC and ESPN; Quarterfinal Matches Set for Friday and Saturday

EURO 2020 audience up 29 percent through 44 matches

Belgium-Portugal scores 2,653,000 viewers – the fifth most-watched match since ESPN and ABC began airing the Euros in 2008

The eight UEFA EURO 2020 Round of 16 matches on ABC and ESPN from June 26-29 (Sat–Tues) delivered an average audience of 1,816,000 viewers, a 38 percent increase compared to 1,317,000 viewers for the same matches in 2016.

Through 44 EURO 2020 matches (Group Stage and Round of 16), the average audience across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 is 1,063,000 viewers, a 29 percent increase over 822,400 viewers for comparable matches in 2016.

Sunday’s Belgium-Portugal Round of 16 match on ABC is the most-viewed match of the tournament so far with 2,653,000 viewers – the fifth most-watched UEFA European Football Championship match since ESPN and ABC began airing the competition in 2008. Belgium’s 1-0 victory over the reigning European champions was only surpassed by the three EURO finals in 2012 (4,567,000 viewers), 2016 (4,538,000) and 2008 (4,133,000), and the Italy-England quarterfinal match from EURO 2012 (3,103,000).

The top five EURO 2020 Round of 16 matches delivered more viewers than any match in this round in 2016. Additionally, all Round of 16 matches delivered an average audience of at least 1.2 million viewers.

ABC/ESPN’s Round of 16 Matches for EURO 2020:

Date Match Network Viewers (P2+) Sun, Jun 27 Belgium vs. Portugal ABC 2,653,000 Sat, Jun 26 Italy vs. Austria ABC 2,077,000 Mon, Jun 28 France vs. Switzerland ESPN 1,958,000 Tue, Jun 29 England vs. Germany ESPN 1,861,000 Sun, Jun 27 Netherlands vs. Czech Republic ESPN 1,696,000 Tue, Jun 29 Sweden vs. Ukraine ESPN 1,655,000 Sat, Jun 26 Wales vs. Denmark ESPN 1,464,000 Mon, Jun 28 Croatia vs. Spain ESPN 1,236,000

***The audience in this report reflects match windows

UEFA EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Matches Set for Friday and Saturday on ESPN and ABC

Friday – Switzerland vs. Spain, followed by Belgium vs. Italy on ESPN; Saturday – Czech Republic vs. Denmark on ESPN, followed by Ukraine vs. England on ABC

ESPN’s coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 continues this weekend with all four quarterfinal round matches. Belgium and England – both currently ranked in the top-five of the FIFA World Rankings – lead the contending teams still in the Knockout Round.

The quarterfinals begin Friday, July 2, with Switzerland vs. Spain at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, followed by the marquee matchup of Belgium vs. Italy at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Czech Republic faces Denmark at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, while Ukraine faces England, fresh off its historic 2-0 win over Germany, at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

All matches will stream live on the ESPN App. ESPN+ will also offer an alternate match feed featuring four-boxes – main camera, end zone camera and two player isolation feeds.

ESPN commentators Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman will call Belgium-Italy from Munich with global correspondent Sam Borden reporting, while Ian Darke and Stewart Robson will be in Rome for Ukraine-England. The duo of Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku will call the early matches both days. ESPN will also offer extensive pre- and post-match studio coverage throughout both days during EURO Today and other programs.

Following the quarterfinals, all remaining matches will be played at Wembley Stadium in London. The semifinals are scheduled for July 6 and 7 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+, while the UEFA EURO 2020 Final will be Sunday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m.

EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Schedule on ESPN/ABC:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Fri, July 2 11:30 a.m. Switzerland vs. Spain – St. Petersburg, Russia Derek Rae and Efan Ekoku ESPN 2:30 p.m. Belgium vs. Italy – Munich, Germany Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman Reporter: Sam Borden ESPN Sat, July 3 11:30 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Denmark – Baku, Azerbaijan Rae and Ekoku ESPN 2:30 p.m. Ukraine vs. England – Rome, Italy Ian Darke and Stewart Robson ABC

EURO 2020 Semifinals and Final Schedule on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Match Networks Tues, July 6 2:30 p.m. Belgium-Italy winner vs. Switzerland-Spain winner – London, England ESPN, ESPN+ Wed, July 7 2:30 p.m. Ukraine-England winner vs. Czech Republic-Denmark winner – London, England ESPN, ESPN+ Sun, July 11 2:30 p.m. Semifinal Winners – London, England ESPN, ESPN+

