UEFA EURO 2020 Final on ESPN is the Most-Viewed Euro Match Ever in the U.S. with 6,488,000 Viewers

Italy-England match is up 43 percent from 2016 Final; audience peaked at 8,199,000 viewers during penalty kick shootout

EURO Final is the most-viewed soccer telecast in the United States since July 2019

EURO 2020 averages 1,363,000 viewers thru all 51 matches on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, a 31 percent increase from 2016

Sunday’s UEFA EURO 2020 Final on ESPN – a thrilling penalty shootout victory for Italy over England, set a record as the most-watched European Football Championship match ever in the United States with an average audience of 6,488,000 viewers. The audience for the Final increased 43 percent over the 2016 Final and surpassed the previous viewership high of 4,567,000 for the EURO 2012 Final (Spain vs. Italy).

The EURO Final is also the most-viewed soccer telecast in the United States since July 2019.

Sunday’s audience peaked during the penalty shootout with 8,199,000 viewers.

UEFA EURO Final Viewership in the U.S.:

Date Matchup Network Viewers (P2+) July 11, 2021 Italy vs. England ESPN 6,488,000 July 1, 2012 Spain vs. Italy ESPN 4,567,000 July 10, 2016 Portugal vs. France ESPN 4,538,000 June 29, 2008 Germany vs. Spain ABC 4,133,000

***The audience in this report reflects match windows

Through all 51 matches of UEFA EURO 2020, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 delivered an average audience of 1,363,000 viewers, a 31 percent increase over the 2016 event on ESPN and ESPN2 (1,039,000 viewers).

Round-by-round audience highlights for UEFA EURO 2020:

Group Stage: 36 matches on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 870,000 viewers , a 23 percent increase (vs. 707,000 viewers for EURO 2016);

36 matches on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 , (vs. 707,000 viewers for EURO 2016); Round of 16: Eight matches on ABC and ESPN averaged 1,816,000 viewers , a 38 percent increase compared to 1,317,000 viewers in 2016;

Eight matches on ABC and ESPN , compared to 1,317,000 viewers in 2016; Quarterfinals: An average audience of 2,018,000 viewers watched the four matches on ABC and ESPN, a 16 percent increase compared to 2016 (1,737,000);

An watched the four matches on ABC and ESPN, compared to 2016 (1,737,000); Semifinals: ESPN averaged audience of 2,561,000 viewers, up 37 percent from 2016 on ESPN (1,876,000 viewers)

Top-10 EURO matches since ABC/ESPN began carrying the UEFA European Championship in 2008:

Date Matchup Network Viewers (P2+) Sun, July 11, 2021 Italy vs. England (Final) ESPN 6,488,000 Sun, July 1, 2012 Spain vs. Italy (Final) ESPN 4,567,000 Sun, July 10, 2016 Portugal vs. France (Final) ESPN 4,538,000 Sun, June 29, 2008 Germany vs. Spain (Final) ABC 4,133,000 Sun, June 24, 2012 England vs. Italy (Quarterfinal) ESPN 3,103,000 Wed, July 7, 2021 England vs. Denmark (Semifinal) ESPN 2,661,000 Sun, June 17, 2021 Belgium vs. Portugal (Round of 16) ABC 2,653,000 Sat, July 3, 2021 Ukraine vs. England (Quarterfinal) ABC 2,534,000 Tue, July 6, 2021 Italy vs. Spain (Semifinal) ESPN 2,461,000 Fri, July 2, 2021 Belgium vs. Italy (Quarterfinal) ESPN 2,368,000

-30-