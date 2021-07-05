UEFA EURO 2020 Semifinal Matches Set for ESPN and ESPN+ Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday – Italy vs. Spain at 3 p.m. ET; Wednesday – England vs. Denmark at 3 p.m.

Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. each day with EURO 2020 Countdown Live digital show

Live studio presence from Wembley Stadium and ESPN studio in Bristol, Conn.

ESPN’s Coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 will continue with semifinal matches – Italy vs. Spain on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET and England vs. Denmark on Wednesday at 3 p.m. – live on ESPN and ESPN+. All matches will also stream live on the ESPN App.

ESPN+ will simulcast ESPN’s UEFA EURO 2020 television presentation of the semifinals, and will continue to offer an alternate match feed featuring four-boxes – main camera, end zone camera and two player isolation feeds.

ESPN commentators Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman and officiating expert Mark Clattenburg will call Italy vs. Spain with global correspondent Sam Borden reporting. Ian Darke, Stewart Robson and Clattenburg will provide commentary for England vs. Denmark with Borden reporting. The semifinal matches will be played at London’s historic Wembley Stadium.

Coverage of the semifinals will begin each day at 1:45 p.m. with UEFA EURO Countdown Live, ESPN’s popular digital pregame show series, live from Wembley Stadium, and will feature host Kelly Cates, joined by analysts Stewart Robson or Taylor Twellman, and reporter Sam Borden. The 45-minute show leading into the pregame special on TV will be available on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

In addition, ESPN’s all-star cast of analysts and hosts will contribute to the semifinals studio coverage. The analysts include FIFA World Cup champions Alessandro Del Piero (2006, Italy), Sami Khedira (2014, Germany), and former international stars Craig Burley (Scotland), Chris Coleman (former Wales manager), Efan Ekoku (Nigeria), Tim Howard and Kasey Keller (USA), Alejandro Moreno (Venezuela), Steve McManaman and Nedum Onuoha (England). Rece Davis, Sebastian Salazar and Kay Murray join Cates as studio hosts.

EURO 2020 Semifinals on ESPN/ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Tue, July 6 1:45 p.m. EURO 2020 Countdown Live Wembley: Kelly Cates, Stewart Robson and reporter Sam Borden Bristol: Kay Murray, Chris Coleman and Alessandro Del Piero (main set); Sebastian Salazar, Alejandro Moreno, Steve McManaman, Efan Ekoku (discussion set); Sami Khedira and Craig Burley (touchscreen) ESPN App, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook 2:30 p.m. UEFA EURO 2020 Pregame Bristol: Murray, Coleman and Del Piero (main set); Salazar, Moreno, McManaman, Ekoku (discussion set); Khedira and Burley (touchscreen) Wembley: Cates, Robson, Borden and Nunes ESPN, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Italy vs. Spain Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman and Mark Clattenburg ESPN, ESPN+ Wed, July 7 1:45 p.m. EURO 2020 Countdown Live Wembley: Cates, Taylor Twellman and Borden Bristol: Rece Davis, McManaman and Tim Howard (main set); Salazar, Khedira, Burley, Nedum Onuoha (discussion set); Coleman and Kasey Kelley (touchscreen) ESPN App, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook 2:30 p.m. UEFA EURO 2020 Pregame Bristol: Rece Davis, McManaman and Tim Howard (main set); Salazar, Khedira, Burley, Nedum Onuoha (discussion set); Coleman and Kasey Kelley (touchscreen) Wembley: Cates, Twellman and Borden ESPN, ESPN+ 3 p.m. England vs. Denmark Ian Darke, Stewart Robson and Clattenburg ESPN, ESPN+

