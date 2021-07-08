Viewership for NBA Finals Game 1 on ABC Up 13 Percent From Last Year

20-Year Ratings Records in Phoenix and Milwaukee Markets

Viewership for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC was up 13 percent from last year’s Game 1, according to Nielsen. The ABC broadcast averaged 8,560,000 viewers, peaking with nearly 10 million viewers (9,970,000) from 11:15-11:30 p.m. ET.

The Phoenix Suns victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 propelled ABC to win the night across all of television and in all key demos, including the Adult and Male demos.

Game 1 also set 20-year ratings records in the Phoenix and Milwaukee markets. The broadcast drew a 23.9 rating in the Milwaukee market, the best since 2001, and a 23.7 rating in the Phoenix market, the best since 2000.

ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals continues tonight – Thursday, July 8 – with Game 2 at 9 p.m.

-30-