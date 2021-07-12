Viewership for NBA Finals Game 2 on ABC Up 41 Percent From Last Year

Through Two Games NBA Finals Up 26 Percent Year Over Year

NBA Finals Continues to Set 20-Year Local Market Ratings

Viewership for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ABC was up 41 percent from last year’s Game 2, according to Nielsen. The ABC broadcast averaged 9,380,000 viewers, peaking with 11,100,000 million viewers from 10:45-11 p.m. ET.

The Phoenix Suns victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 (July 8) propelled ABC to win the night across all of television and in all key demos, including the Adult and Male demos.

Through two games, the 2021 NBA Finals is averaging 8,970,000 viewers, up 26 percent from last year. The audience for this year’s NBA Finals Game 2 was up 10 percent from Game 1.

Additionally, the NBA Finals continues to set 20-year ratings records in the Phoenix and Milwaukee markets. The Game 2 broadcast drew a 24.9 rating in the Phoenix market, the best since 2000, and a 24.8 rating in the Milwaukee market, the best since 2001.

ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals continues with Game 4 on Wednesday, July 14, at 9 p.m.

