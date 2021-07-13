Viewership for NBA Finals Game 3 on ABC Up 51 Percent From Last Year

Won the Night Across All of Television and In All Key Demos

Viewership for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on ABC was up 51 percent from last year’s Game 3, according to Nielsen. The ABC broadcast averaged 9,020,000 viewers, peaking with 11,100,000 viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET.

The Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 propelled ABC to win the night across all of television and in all key demos, including the Adult and Male demos.

Through three games, the 2021 NBA Finals is averaging 9,000,000 viewers, up 33 percent from last year.

Additionally, Game 3 generated a 27.2 rating in the Milwaukee market, making it the highest-rated NBA game in the market since 2001. The broadcast drew a 23.1 rating in the Phoenix market.

ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals continues with Game 4 on Wednesday, July 14, at 9 p.m. The Suns currently lead the Bucks 2-1 in the series.

