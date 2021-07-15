Viewership for NBA Finals Game 4 on ABC Up 35 Percent From Last Year

Won the Night Across All of Television and In All Key Demos

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter
  • Through Four Games NBA Finals Up 34 Percent Year Over Year
  • Game 4 Peaked with 12,559,000 Viewers
  • 20-Year Ratings Records in Milwaukee and Phoenix Markets

Viewership for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on ABC was up 35 percent from last year’s Game 4, according to Nielsen. The ABC broadcast averaged 10,254,000 viewers, peaking with 12,559,000 viewers from 11:15-11:30 p.m. ET.

The Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 4, making the series 2-2, propelled ABC to win the night across all of television and in all key demos, including the Adult and Male demos.

The Game 4 audience was up 14 percent vs. the Game 3 audience. Through four games, the 2021 NBA Finals is averaging 9,311,000 viewers, up 34 percent from last year.

Additionally, Game 4 generated a 29.6 rating in the Milwaukee market, making it the highest-rated NBA game in the market since 2001. The broadcast drew a 25.4 rating in the Phoenix market, making it the highest-rated NBA game in the market since 2000.

ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals continues with Game 5 on Saturday, July 17, at 9 p.m. The NBA Finals is also available to stream via the ESPN App.

