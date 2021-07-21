Viewership for the 2021 NBA Finals on ABC Up 32 Percent From Last Year

Game 6 Won the Night Across All of Television and In All Key Demos

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

Game 6 Peaked with 16,536,000 Viewers

25-Year Ratings Records in Milwaukee and Phoenix Markets

The 2021 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV on ABC concluded on Tuesday, July 20 when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns to win the franchise’s first NBA Championship in 50 years.

Viewership of the 2021 NBA Finals on ABC was up 32 percent from last year’s NBA Finals, according to Nielsen. The six -game series averaged 9,911,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s title clinching Game 6 broadcast was up 50 percent and was the most-watched game of the series. The broadcast averaged 12,517,000 viewers, peaking with 16,536,000 viewers from 11:30– 11:45 p.m. ET.

Game 6 delivered the largest audience on television in the key demographic of People 18-34 since February 2021 and propelled ABC to win the night across all of television and in all key demos, including the Adult and Male demos.

Last night’s game set 25-year ratings records in the Milwaukee (41.5 rating) and Phoenix (25.9 rating) markets.

2021 NBA Draft presented by State Farm airs Thursday, July 29, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

