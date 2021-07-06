Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals Wednesday: Djokovic, Federer Continuing Quest for Historic Titles

Tennis

Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals Wednesday: Djokovic, Federer Continuing Quest for Historic Titles

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Wimbledon, London - July 4, 2019 - AELTC: Roger Federer competing in the 2019 Wimbledon Championships (Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)
  • “Cross Court Coverage” Continues on ESPN, ESPN2 
  • ESPN+ Has All the Outer Courts Covered  

The Wimbledon Gentlemen’s quarterfinals – highlighted by No. 1 Novak Djokovic seeking a men’s record-tying 20th Major title and No. 6 Roger Federer seeking a new record of 21 – on Wednesday, July 7, will feature “Cross Court Coverage” as ESPN covers Centre Court and ESPN2 focuses on No. 1 Court, both starting at 8 a.m. ET.  ESPN is presenting all the Wimbledon action exclusively in the U.S. with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+ which starts at 6 a.m. with all 16 outer courts.  

Centre Court on ESPN at 8 a.m.  

  • No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics 
  • No. 6 Roger Federer vs. No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz 

No. 1 Court on ESPN2 at 8 a.m.  

  • No. 10 Denis Shapovolov vs. #25 Karen Khachanov 
  • No. 7 Matteo Berrettini vs. #16 Felix Auger-Aliassime 

Storylines and Matchups 

  • Djokovic, the two-time defending champion, has beaten Fucsovics, the 29-year-old from Hungary who never before has been past the second round at Wimbledon, in both their meetings, both on hard courts.   
  • Federer, the eight-time champion playing in his 18th Wimbledon quarterfinal, defeated #14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in their only meeting, at Indian Wells in 2019.  The 24-year-old Hurkacz, who upset #2 Danill Medvedev in five sets in the Round of 16, has never before gone past the third round at any Major. 
  • Italy’s #7 Matteo Berrittini faces #16 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20, of Canada.  Berrettini, 25, won their only previous meeting, on grass in 2019 in Stuttgart.  Auger-Aliassime upset No.4 Alexander Zverev in five sets on Monday to achieve his best Major result.  
  • A second Canadian, #10 Denis Shapovolov, goes against #25 Karen Khachanov of Russia who has been ranked as high as No. 8 in the world, in 2019.  Each player is 25 and has once before reached a Major quarterfinal, Shapovalov at last year’s US Open and Khachanov at the 2019 French Open.  The lefthanded Canadian won their only previous meeting, on an indoor hard court in 2019 Davis Cup play. 

Outer Courts on ESPN+ 

In addition, Wednesday’s ESPN+ lineup will include all 16 outer courts, with doubles, juniors and invitational action.   

Ladies’ Semifinals Thursday 

Thursday’s Wimbledon Ladies’ Semifinals feature #1 Ash Barty, a former French Open winner, facing three-time Major champion, including Wimbledon, #25 Angelique Kerber.  Also, #2 Aryna Sabalenka will play #8 Karolina Pliskova.   

-30- 

 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close