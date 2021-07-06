Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals Wednesday: Djokovic, Federer Continuing Quest for Historic Titles

“Cross Court Coverage” Continues on ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN+ Has All the Outer Courts Covered

The Wimbledon Gentlemen’s quarterfinals – highlighted by No. 1 Novak Djokovic seeking a men’s record-tying 20th Major title and No. 6 Roger Federer seeking a new record of 21 – on Wednesday, July 7, will feature “Cross Court Coverage” as ESPN covers Centre Court and ESPN2 focuses on No. 1 Court, both starting at 8 a.m. ET. ESPN is presenting all the Wimbledon action exclusively in the U.S. with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+ which starts at 6 a.m. with all 16 outer courts.

Centre Court on ESPN at 8 a.m.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics

No. 6 Roger Federer vs. No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz

No. 1 Court on ESPN2 at 8 a.m.

No. 10 Denis Shapovolov vs. #25 Karen Khachanov

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini vs. #16 Felix Auger-Aliassime

Storylines and Matchups

Djokovic, the two-time defending champion, has beaten Fucsovics, the 29-year-old from Hungary who never before has been past the second round at Wimbledon, in both their meetings, both on hard courts.

Federer, the eight-time champion playing in his 18th Wimbledon quarterfinal, defeated #14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in their only meeting, at Indian Wells in 2019. The 24-year-old Hurkacz, who upset #2 Danill Medvedev in five sets in the Round of 16, has never before gone past the third round at any Major.

Italy’s #7 Matteo Berrittini faces #16 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20, of Canada. Berrettini, 25, won their only previous meeting, on grass in 2019 in Stuttgart. Auger-Aliassime upset No.4 Alexander Zverev in five sets on Monday to achieve his best Major result.

A second Canadian, #10 Denis Shapovolov, goes against #25 Karen Khachanov of Russia who has been ranked as high as No. 8 in the world, in 2019. Each player is 25 and has once before reached a Major quarterfinal, Shapovalov at last year’s US Open and Khachanov at the 2019 French Open. The lefthanded Canadian won their only previous meeting, on an indoor hard court in 2019 Davis Cup play.

Outer Courts on ESPN+

In addition, Wednesday’s ESPN+ lineup will include all 16 outer courts, with doubles, juniors and invitational action.

Ladies’ Semifinals Thursday

Thursday’s Wimbledon Ladies’ Semifinals feature #1 Ash Barty, a former French Open winner, facing three-time Major champion, including Wimbledon, #25 Angelique Kerber. Also, #2 Aryna Sabalenka will play #8 Karolina Pliskova.

