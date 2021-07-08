Tennis
Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals on ESPN: Djokovic to Face Shapovalov, Berrettini Plays the Surprising Hurkacz
- Breakfast at Wimbledon Precedes the Action at 7 a.m. ET
- ESPN+ with all Outer Courts – Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and More
- Saturday’s Ladies’ Championship: #1 Ash Barty vs. #8 Karolina Pliskova
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon continues on ESPN on Friday, July 9, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET and the Gentlemen’s Semifinals on ESPN at 8 a.m.
- #7 Matteo Berrettini vs. #14 Hubert Hurkacz: The 25-year-old Berrettini is making his second appearance in a Major semifinal (2019 US Open). The only other Italian man to reach the last four at Wimbledon was Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960. A big hitter with a powerful serve, he won the grass-court Queens Club event leading to Wimbledon. Hurkacz, 24 and from Poland, is enjoying his best success at a Major. He ousted eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals in straight sets. The pair have split their two matches, both played on a hard court.
- #1 Novak Djokovic vs. #10 Denis Shapovalov: Top-seeded Djokovic, 34, is seeking his third straight Wimbledon crown (sixth overall) and 20th Major overall which would tie the men’s record shared by Rafael Nadal and Federer. It’s the Serb’s 10th journey to the Wimbledon semifinals and his 41st at Major tournaments. The Canadian Shapovalov, 22, is in his first Major semifinal. Djokovic has defeated the left-handed Shapovalov in all six of their matches, five on a hard court and one on clay.
ESPN+ with More Action
Beyond Centre Court, all the other 11 courts – plus the Mixed Doubles semifinal third on Centre Court – with matches are available on the ESPN App with ESPN+. This includes Doubles, Juniors and Wheelchair action, beginning at 6 a.m.
Ladies’ Championship Saturday
Saturday’s Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship will begin at 9 a.m., preceded by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 8 a.m.:
- #1 Ash Barty of Australia will seek her second Major title and first at Wimbledon. The last top seed to win the ladies’ title was Serena Williams in 2016. Her opponent, #8 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, is a former top-ranked player in the world and one of the few active women who has reached the semifinals of all four Major tournaments. She seeks her first Major title.
