Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals on ESPN: Djokovic to Face Shapovalov, Berrettini Plays the Surprising Hurkacz

#7 Matteo Berrettini vs. #14 Hubert Hurkacz:

The 25-year-old Berrettini is making his second appearance in a Major semifinal (2019 US Open).

The only other Italian man to reach the last four at Wimbledon was Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960.

A big hitter with a powerful serve, he won the grass-court Queens Club event leading to Wimbledon. Hurkacz, 24 and from Poland, is enjoying his best success at a Major. He ousted eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals in straight sets. The pair have split their two matches, both played on a hard court.