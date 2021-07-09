Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship on ESPN: #1 Ash Barty, #8 Karolina Pliskova Seek First Wimbledon Title

Breakfast at Wimbledon Precedes the Action at 8 a.m. ET

ESPN+ with all Outer Courts – Doubles, Juniors and Wheelchair Matches

Encore on ABC at 3 p.m. ET

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ Doubles Championships Round Out the ESPN Telecast

Sunday’s Gentlemen’s Championship: #1 Novak Djokovic Seeks 20th Major Titl e vs. #7 Matteo Berrettini

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon continues with the Ladies’ Championship on Saturday, July 10, at 9 a.m. ET with a true contrast in styles when top-seeded Ash Barty faces #8 Karolina Pliskova. It is the first matchup of first-time Wimbledon women’s finalists since 1977 (Virginia Wade def. Betty Stove). Breakfast at Wimbledon will precede the action at 8 a.m.

Top-seeded Barty, who won the Wimbledon Girls’ Championship 10 years ago at 15, won the 2019 French Open but never before progressed past the fourth round in the main draw at Wimbledon. She has been the world No. 1 since September 2019 and has 11 career titles. Only, 5’5”, she is known as a crafty player with a wide variety of shots. She is the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon final since her childhood hero, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, in 1980.

Pliskova, a 29-year-old from the Czech Republic, was the top-ranked player in the world for eight weeks in 2017. At 6’2”, she has a powerful serve and ground strokes and has won 16 career titles. She is one of the few active players to have reached the semifinals at all four Majors. She played in the finals at the US Open in 2016. She never before has progressed beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The two have played seven times, with Barty prevailing in five of them. Their most recent meeting was this April on clay in Stuttgart. Barty dropped the first set but won in three. They’ve played twice on grass, in 2012 and ’16, and they split two close matches.

Chris Fowler and Chrissie Evert will call the match. An encore presentation will be aired on ABC at 3 p.m.

The Ladies’ Championship will be followed on ESPN by the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship.

ESPN+ with More Action

Beyond Centre Court, action on courts 1, 3, 12, 14 and 18 is available on the ESPN App with ESPN+. Play begins at 6 a.m. and includes Juniors and Wheelchair matches.

Gentlemen’s Championship Sunday – Djokovic on the Brink of History

Sunday’s Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship will begin at 9 a.m., preceded by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 8 a.m. Top-seed Novak Djokovic will seek his sixth Wimbledon title and third straight for a career total of 20, tying the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In his way is 25-year-old Matteo Berrettini of Italy who is in his first Major final. That match will be followed by the Mixed Doubles Championship.

