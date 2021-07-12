X Games 2021 Athlete Kickoff Panel Discussion Now Streaming

Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year’s athlete kick-off panel was taped virtually in advance of this week’s event and is now streaming on the X Games YouTube channel and the X Games virtual media center. Check in with some of the top X Games athletes as they gear up for X Games 2021 this week. Media members interested in covering X Games 2021 remotely can register for the X Games Virtual Media Center.

What:

X Games 2021 athlete kickoff panel, hosted by Brandon Graham, will feature a preview conversation with X Games stars Sky Brown, Axell Hodges, Pat Casey and Elliot Sloan.

Who:

Sky Brown – After a top-five finish in her X Games debut at X Games Minneapolis in 2019, Brown will represent Team Great Britain in Skateboard Park at the Tokyo Olympics at just 13 years old.

Axell Hodges – The seven-time X Games medalist will aim to add to his hardware collection as this year’s Moto X competitions descend upon his famed Slayground compound.

Pat Casey – The two-time X Games medalist will host BMX Park and Dirt competitions at the Dreamyard as well as become the only athlete to compete in five disciplines at this year’s X Games.

Elliot Sloan – 11-time X Games medalist and two-time defending Big Air gold medalist returns to X Games, where he’ll attempt to add to his medal collection competing in Skateboard Vert and Vert Best Trick.

Brandon Graham – X Games telecast team and skateboard commentator.

Where:

Virtual Media Center or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJMASf2HNbA

Members of the media assigned to cover X Games 2021 may register for access to the X Games virtual media hub HERE.

Additional information X Games 2021 is available at XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only. For photos, please visit ESPNImages.com.

**Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games 2021 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games 2021 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.**

