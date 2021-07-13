X Games 2021 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC July 14 – 18

After a 2020 without summer X Games competition, X Games returns to action sports’ birthplace of Southern California in 2021 to host the world’s best BMX, Skateboard and Moto X athletes with a new twist. Athletes including Nyjah Huston, Sky Brown, Bryce Wettstein, Leticia Bufoni and more will compete at X 2021 before heading to Tokyo for the debut of Skateboarding at the Olympics.

The X Games 2021 telecast schedule on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 is updated on the tune-in schedule here. X Games 2021 is also streamed live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok for viewers in the United States and across ESPN’s online streaming services around the world. All competitions will also be available on the ESPN App.

ESPN, ABC & ESPN2

Friday, July 16 6 p.m. PT ESPN X Games 2021

Saturday, July 17 10 a.m. PT ABC X Games 2021

Saturday, July 17 5 p.m. PT ESPN2 X Games 2021

Sunday, July 18 10 a.m. PT ABC X Games 2021

For a full live streaming schedule and information on how to watch X Games internationally, please click here.



In addition, a virtual X Fest experience will bring the onsite X Games fan experience into homes around the globe, with an immersive, interactive environment. Experiences inside the virtual X Fest will include a custom X Games shop, interactive skate and BMX courses and an all-new ‘Story Mode’ where fans will have a chance to complete a mission to earn more chances to win prizes.

Virtual Media Center

Media members interested in covering X Games 2021 remotely can register for the X Games Virtual Media Center. The virtual media center will include: event feeds, on demand and live medalist press conferences live via Zoom, athlete info, event info, schedules, a chat feature that will connect media with the X Games PR team and more. Media can also request interviews and view results on the hub.

Additional information X Games 2021 is available at XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only, with more information regarding a virtual media hub forthcoming. For photos, please visit ESPNImages.com.

**Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games 2021 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games 2021 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.**

-30-

Contact:

Danny Chi ESPN, 213-405-4400, [email protected]

Grace Coryell ESPN, 213-405-4402, [email protected]

Olivia Wilson ESPN, 213-405-4145, [email protected]