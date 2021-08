2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League: All 75 Games on ESPN Platforms Starting August 8

All 30 NBA Teams in Action Across ESPN Platforms

Day One Includes ESPN2 Primetime Doubleheader with Mark Jones, Doris Burke and Cassidy Hubbarth on Commentary

No. 1 vs. No. 2 Draft Picks in Primetime as Detroit Pistons Face Houston Rockets Tuesday on ESPN

The Jump Live from Las Vegas

ESPN platforms will carry all 75 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League games with all 30 NBA teams in action from the Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The 10-day event starts Sunday, August 8, and will culminate with the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Championship Game on Tuesday, August 17, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Of the 75 games, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU will combine to nationally televise 38 games with the rest streaming on the ESPN App. The televised games will also be available on the ESPN App.

Day one of ESPN’s MGM Resorts NBA Summer League coverage will feature eight games, including an ESPN2 primetime doubleheader with top NBA Draft picks in action. At 8:30 p.m., no. 1 NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons face the no. 6 NBA Draft pick Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder. At 10:30 p.m., the reigning Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns square off with conference heavyweight, the Los Angeles Lakers. Mark Jones will call the games with Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning broadcaster Doris Burke providing analysis and Cassidy Hubbarth reporting.

Jones, Burke and Hubbarth will also call the matchup between the Pistons and Cunningham and No. 2 NBA Draft pick Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in primetime, Tuesday, August 10, at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Game coverage of MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature over two dozen additional commentators throughout the event, including play-by-play commentators Sean Kelley, Beth Mowins and John Schriffen, analysts Seth Greenberg, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Renee Montgomery and LaChina Robinson, and reporter Monica McNutt. ESPN will also collaborate with NBA TV commentators on select games. More information on commentator assignments will be available in the coming days.

The Jump in Las Vegas

The Jump, ESPN’s daily NBA show, will emanate live from MGM Resorts NBA Summer League on Monday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 10. Rachel Nichols will host the show alongside analysts Kendrick Perkins and Matt Barnes, and several special guests. The Jump airs at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Upcoming MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Location Commentators Network(s) Sun, Aug 8 4 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Cox Pavilion Stephanie Ready, Steve Smith, Dennis Scott ESPN App 4:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Cox Pavilion John Schriffen, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Monica McNutt ESPN2 6 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Cox Pavilion Stephanie Ready, Steve Smith and Dennis Scott ESPN App 6:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Thomas & Mack Center John Schriffen, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Monica McNutt ESPN2 8 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Cox Pavilion Chris Miles, Greg Anthony, Rebecca Haarlow ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons Cox Pavilion Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN2 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Cox Pavilion Chris Miles, Greg Anthony, Rebecca Haarlow ESPN App 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Thomas & Mack Center Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN2 Mon, Aug 9 3 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls Cox Pavilion Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN App 4 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Thomas & Mack Center Chris Miles, Greg Anthony, Rebecca Haarlow ESPN App 5 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Cox Pavilion Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN2 6 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Thomas & Mack Center Chris Miles, Greg Anthony, Rebecca Haarlow ESPN App 7 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Cox Pavilion Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery, Monica McNutt ESPNU 8 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Thomas & Mack Center Stephanie Ready, Steve Smith, Dennis Scott ESPN App 9 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Cox Pavilion Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery, Monica McNutt ESPNU 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Thomas & Mack Center Stephanie Ready, Steve Smith, Dennis Scott ESPN App Tue, Aug 10 6 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Cox Pavilion Stephanie Ready, Steve Smith, Dennis Scott ESPN App 7 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Thomas & Mack Center Beth Mowins, Seth Greenberg, Monica McNutt ESPNU 8 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs Cox Pavilion Pete Pranica, Brendan Haywood, Dennis Scott ESPN App 9 p.m. Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets Thomas & Mack Center Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN 10 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards Cox Pavilion Chris Miles, Greg Anthony, Rebecca Haarlow ESPN App 11 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Thomas & Mack Center Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Dave McMenamin ESPNU Wed, Aug 11 4 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Thomas & Mack Center Beth Mowins, Seth Greenberg, Monica McNutt ESPN2 5 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies Cox Pavilion Pete Pranica, Brendan Haywood, Dennis Scott ESPN App 6 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Thomas & Mack Center Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery, Dave McMenamin ESPN2 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Cox Pavilion Pete Pranica, Brendan Haywood, Dennis Scott ESPN App 8 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors Thomas & Mack Center Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN2 9 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Cox Pavilion Jared Greenberg, Sam Mitchell, Rebecca Haarlow ESPN App 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thomas & Mack Center Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN2 Thu, Aug 12 3 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets Cox Pavilion John Schriffen, Seth Greenberg, Monica McNutt ESPNU 4 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Thomas & Mack Center Pete Pranica, Brendan Haywood, Angel Gray ESPN App 5 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets Cox Pavilion John Schriffen, Seth Greenberg, Monica McNutt ESPNU 6 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Thomas & Mack Center Pete Pranica, Brendan Haywood, Angel Gray ESPN App 7 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Cox Pavilion Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN2 8 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors Thomas & Mack Center Jared Greenberg, Sam Mitchell, Abby Chin ESPN App 9 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Cox Pavilion Beth Mowins, Renee Montgomery, Hubbarth ESPN2 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Thomas & Mack Center Jared Greenberg, Sam Mitchell, Abby Chin ESPN App Fri, Aug 13 4 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Thomas & Mack Center Gus Johnson, Brendan Haywood, Angel Gray ESPN App 5 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Cox Pavilion Sean Kelley, LaChina Robinson, Katie George ESPNU 6 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Thomas & Mack Center Gus Johnson, Brendan Haywood, Angel Gray ESPN App 7 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Cox Pavilion TBD ESPN2 8 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Thomas & Mack Center Jared Greenberg, Sam Mitchell, Abby Chin ESPN App 9 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Cox Pavilion Jorge Sedano, Renee Montgomery, George ESPNU 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Thomas & Mack Center Jared Greenberg, Sam Mitchell, Abby Chin ESPN App Sat, Aug 14 3 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Cox Pavilion Jared Greenberg, Sam Mitchell, Abby Chin ESPN App 4 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Thomas & Mack Center TBD ESPN2 5 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Cox Pavilion Jared Greenberg, Sam Mitchell, Abby Chin ESPN App 6 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Thomas & Mack Center TBD ESPN2 7 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Cox Pavilion Jared Greenberg, Sam Mitchell, Angel Gray ESPN App 8 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Thomas & Mack Center Mark Jones, Jefferson, Jorge Sedano ESPN2 9 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Cox Pavilion Jared Greenberg, Sam Mitchell, Angel Gray ESPN App 10 p.m. Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thomas & Mack Center Mark Jones, Jefferson, Jorge Sedano ESPN2 Sun, Aug 15 3 p.m.. Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Cox Pavilion Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson, Jorge Sedano ESPN2 4 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Thomas & Mack Center Matt Winer, Channing Frye, Angel Gray ESPN App 5 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Cox Pavilion Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson, Jorge Sedano ESPN2 6 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Thomas & Mack Center Matt Winer, Channing Frye, Angel Gray ESPN App 7 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers Cox Pavilion TBD ESPNU 8 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Thomas & Mack Center Lisa Byington, Isaiah Thomas, Ashley Shahahmadi ESPN App 9 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Cox Pavilion TBD ESPN2 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls Thomas & Mack Center Lisa Byington, Isaiah Thomas, Ashley Shahahmadi ESPN App Mon, Aug 16 3 p.m. TBD Cox Pavilion TBD ESPN App 4 p.m. TBD Thomas & Mack Center TBD ESPNNEWS 5 p.m. TBD Cox Pavilion TBD ESPN App 6 p.m. TBD Thomas & Mack Center TBD ESPN2 7 p.m. TBD Cox Pavilion TBD ESPN App 8 p.m. TBD Thomas & Mack Center TBD ESPN2 9 p.m. TBD Cox Pavilion TBD ESPN App 10 p.m. TBD Thomas & Mack Center TBD ESPN2 Tue, Aug 17 3 p.m. TBD Thomas & Mack Center TBD ESPNU 3:30 p.m. TBD Cox Pavilion TBD ESPN App 5 p.m. TBD Thomas & Mack Center TBD ESPN2 5:30 p.m. TBD Cox Pavilion TBD ESPN App 7 p.m. TBD Thomas & Mack Center TBD ESPN App 7:30 p.m. TBD Cox Pavilion TBD ESPN App 9 p.m. TBD Thomas & Mack Center Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson, Jorge Sedano ESPN

-30-