ACC Network Welcomes Virginia Tech Great Eddie Royal to Week Night Studio Line-Up

Long-time NFL wide receiver and former Virginia Tech football standout Eddie Royal has signed a deal to join ACC Network as a college football studio and game analyst. Royal will appear weekly on ACCN’s flagship news and information show All ACC beginning Monday evening at 8 p.m. ET, alongside Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff and Kelsey Riggs.

In addition to his weekly appearances on All ACC, Royal will also serve as an analyst for early season college football games during the 2021 season, with his first assignment on Saturday, Sept. 11 as Virginia Tech hosts Middle Tennessee State at Lane Stadium (2 p.m., ACCNX).

“I’m excited about this opportunity with ESPN and ACC Network,” said Royal. There is a genuine camaraderie among the team – it’s a great mix of people who love being around the game and love coming to work. It’s going to be a great season and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Royal was drafted by Denver in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons in the NFL, including four with the Broncos (2008-11), followed by time with the San Diego Chargers (2012-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-16).

“We are thrilled to have Eddie join our ACCN family,” said coordinating producer Aaron Katzman. “His decorated playing career at Virginia Tech and in the NFL combined with his charismatic personality will make him an immediate asset to our team. ACC fans will love watching his analysis and unique perspective.”

Royal played four seasons at Virginia Tech, starting three in 2005, 06 and 07. He was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2007 while helping the Hokies win the ACC Football Championship Game that season. Royal finished his career at Virginia Tech as the program’s career leader in all-purpose yards (4,686) and totaled 119 receptions and 12 receiving touchdowns.

About ACC Network

