ACC Network’s Studio and Original Programming Lineup Set for the 2021 Fall Season

Packer and Durham, All ACC, In Play and The Huddle Resume with Weekly Offering

Original Series: 3-Day Weekend, All Access: The ACC Life and ACC Traditions Return This Fall

As the college sports season begins this fall, ACC Network (ACCN) studio programming also resumes to a daily schedule and its regular-offering each week.

Packer and Durham (Weekdays, 7-10 a.m. ET)

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s morning news and information show, with hosts Mark Packer and Wes Durham, is live each weekday morning from The Basement. The show covers timely news and storylines from around the ACC, and includes interviews with coaches, student-athletes as well as taking viewer’s calls throughout at 844-SAY-ACCN. The show is simulcast on SiriusXM ACC Radio channel 371.

All ACC (Returns Monday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Evenings)

ACCN’s flagship news and information show, All ACC, is back with Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff and Kelsey Riggs as hosts along with a rotating cast of analysts. The show breaks down the latest ACC headlines, news and highlights from around the league. Mondays this fall will feature in-depth analysis of the past weekend’s football games with Mark Herzlich, while newcomer Eddie Royal will preview the weekend’s slate of games on Thursdays.

In Play (Returns Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.; Moves to Fridays beginning in October)

Kelsey Riggs and EJ Manuel deliver all things ACC related – and exactly as the name of the show suggests, anything and everything is on the table. In Play also features interviews with legendary ACC athletes and coaches, and discussion surrounding timely topics and big-picture events.

The Huddle (Returns Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 4 10 a.m. – noon)

ACCN’s signature football program with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt, returns Thursday, Sept. 2 to kick off the college football season at NC State in advance of the Wolfpack’s game against USF, beginning at 6 p.m., followed by an hour-long show (6 p.m.) ahead of Old Dominion at Wake Forest (7 p.m., ACCN) on Friday, Sept. 3. The Huddle Presented by Marathon is back for its regularly-scheduled Saturday pre-game show on Saturday, Sept. 4 with the quartet previewing and breaking down the ACC’s slate of football games each week from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios.

In addition to ACCN’s daily studio programming, three original series 3-Day Weekend, All Access: The ACC Life and ACC Traditions return this fall.

3-Day Weekend

3-Day Weekend features host Jess Roy as she travels to ACC college towns, introducing fans to historic spots, popular restaurants and establishments, while giving viewers a taste of what the area has to offer. Upcoming episodes include 3-Day Weekend: Miami/Coral Gables (Wednesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.) and 3-Day Weekend: Pittsburgh (Wednesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.), in addition to stops in Boston and Clemson, S.C. later this fall.

All Access: The ACC Life

All Access: The ACC Life gives a glimpse of a day in the life of ACC student-athletes, coaches, staff, parents and fans. The next installment is scheduled for this fall and will feature Clemson men’s soccer, NC State cross country and Syracuse volleyball. Additional show dates and programs showcased will be announced in the coming weeks.

ACC Traditions

ACC Traditions, a series of 30-minute programs produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, focuses on the unique and rich traditions across the league’s campuses, while showcasing a mix of fun, archival and new footage and interviews. The ACC Traditions series wraps up this fall with ACC Traditions: Louisville, ACC Traditions: Miami and ACC Traditions: Wake Forest. Premiere dates and times will be announced in the coming weeks.

Come For It All

ACC Network has debuted a new brand platform “Come For It All” to kick off the 2021 football season. Featuring fans from across the conference and celebrating the rich traditions, excellence and lifestyle that make ACC football special, the anthem invites fans to join ACCN for all the glorious ingredients that enhance the ACC football experience.