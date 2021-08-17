All Access with Miami Football to Premiere Monday, August 23 on ACC Network

An Inside Look at the 2021 Hurricanes Football Team

Two Episodes Set for August 23 and September 1

ACC Network (ACCN) will offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the University of Miami football program leading into the 2021 college football season with All Access with Miami Football. The first episode of the two-part program will premiere exclusively on ACC Network on Monday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. ET, following ACC Football Road Trip: Miami at 7 p.m.

The second 30-minute episode will air on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

All Access with Miami Football will feature:

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff as they build the 2021 team and prepare to contend for the ACC Coastal Division title and the ACC Football Championship

Training sessions on the historic Greentree Practice Fields and behind-the-scenes access to team meetings

A unique look at quarterback D’Eriq King as he returns to the field after a knee injury ended his 2020 season

An up-close look at Miami’s inter-squad scrimmages

Mic’d up access with coaches and players, including Manny Diaz, D’Eriq King, wide receiver Mike Harley and defensive end Zach McCloud

Off the field team-building activities

Miami, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll, returns 10 of 11 starters on offense and nine of 11 starters on defense, including preseason All ACC safety Bubba Bolden. The Hurricanes finished the 2020 season with 8-3 mark and made an appearance in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Miami will kick off the 2021 season Saturday, Sept. 4 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) against preseason No. 1 Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.