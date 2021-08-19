Bundesliga and LaLiga Week II Matches Available on ESPN+, ABC and ESPN Deportes

ESPN+ to Stream All 19 Bundesliga and LaLiga Matches in English & Spanish

ESPN+ will continue its exclusive coverage of two top soccer leagues – German Bundesliga and Spain’s LaLiga – beginning on Friday, Aug. 20, with Bundesliga’s RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart at 2:30 p.m. ET, and LaLiga’s Real Betis vs. Cádiz CF 3 p.m. Both matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

ABC will broadcast Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, a matchup of two historic Bundesliga clubs live from BayArena in Leverkusen, on Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at 12:25 p.m. The broadcast marks the second consecutive season a Bundesliga match will air on ABC. ESPN Deportes will carry the Spanish-language telecast of the match, and ESPN+ will stream both a Spanish and English version.

ESPN+ is the U.S. exclusive home for Bundesliga and LaLiga – two of the top four leagues in global soccer. Both leagues send their top-four teams each year to compete in UEFA Champions League, the premier international club campaign. Select matches from these two leagues air on ABC and ESPN networks.

Bundesliga matchup highlights (UEFA Champions League Teams in bold):

RB Leipzig and its U.S. manager Jesse Marsch and midfielder Tyler Adams look to regroup at home (vs. VfB Stuttgart) on Friday, following the team’s season opening loss Sunday

and its U.S. manager Jesse Marsch and midfielder Tyler Adams look to regroup at home (vs. VfB Stuttgart) on Friday, following the team’s season opening loss Sunday VfL Wolfsburg , Bundesliga’s fourth team in the Champions League, visits Hertha BSC at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Saturday

, Bundesliga’s fourth team in the Champions League, visits Hertha BSC at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Saturday SC Freiburg hosts Borussia Dortmund – led by Norwegian forward Erling Haaland and U.S. midfielder Giovanni Reyna – on Saturday, live from Schwarzwald-Stadion in Freiburg

– led by Norwegian forward Erling Haaland and U.S. midfielder Giovanni Reyna – on Saturday, live from Schwarzwald-Stadion in Freiburg After opening its campaign for a record 10-straight league title last Friday with a 1-1 draw, reigning Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München hosts FC Köln on Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich

LaLiga matchup highlights (UEFA Champion’s League Teams in bold):

The top-four teams in LaLiga last season played to form, winning their season opening matches last weekend.

Following their first victory without Lionel Messi on the roster, Pique and FC Barcelona travel to face Athletic Club Bilbao at Sam Mamés in Bilbao

travel to face Athletic Club Bilbao at Sam Mamés in Bilbao Reigning LaLiga champions Club Atlético de Madrid and manager Diego Simeone host Elche CF at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Sunday

and manager Diego Simeone host Elche CF at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Sunday Forward Karim Benzema leads Real Madrid into Estadio Ciutat de Valencia to face Levante UD on Sunday

into Estadio Ciutat de Valencia to face Levante UD on Sunday On Monday, 2021-22 UEFA Champions League team, Sevilla FC , will play against Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

, will play against Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez On Saturday, 2020-21 UEFA Europa League Champions, Villarrealwill play against Espanyol de Barcelona at RCDE Stadium

Bundesliga and LaLiga Match Week II on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ABC

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms Fri, Aug 20 2:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga) ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Cádiz CF (LaLiga) Spanish: Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja ESPN+ Sat, Aug 21 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg (Bundesliga) ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Bochum 1848 vs. FSV Mainz 05 (Bundesliga) ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld (Bundesliga) ESPN+ 11 a.m. D. Alavés vs. RCD Mallorca (LaLiga) ESPN+ 12:25 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach Pregame (Bundesliga) English: Kay Murray, Craig Burley, Jurgen Klinsmann, and Archie Rhind-Tutt (from site) ABC 12:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga) English: Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel Spanish: Ricardo Ortiz and Andres Agulla ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach Postgame (Bundesliga) English: Murray, Burley, Klinsmann, and Archie Rhind-Tutt (from site) ABC 1:30 p.m. Granada CF vs. Valencia CF (LaLiga) English: Mark Donaldson and Alejandro Moreno ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Villarreal CF (LaLiga) ESPN+ 4 p.m. Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona (LaLiga) English: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson Spanish: Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes ESPN+ Sun, Aug 22 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Union Berlin (Bundesliga) ESPN+ 11 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano (LaLiga) ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. FC Köln (Bundesliga) ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Elche CF (LaLiga) Palmer and Kasey Keller Palomo and Diego Forlan ESPN+ 4 p.m. Levante UD vs. Real Madrid (LaLiga) Derek Rae and Robson Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes ESPN+ Mon, Aug 23 2 p.m. Getafe CF vs. Sevilla FC (LaLiga) ESPN+ 4 p.m. CA Osasuna vs. RC Celta de Vigo (LaLiga) ESPN+

Note: ESPN+ will stream all Bundesliga and LaLiga matches in both English and Spanish.

ESPN FC

ESPN FC on ESPN+, the daily soccer news, highlights and opinion program, will host pregame shows, halftime and postgame segments around Saturday’s Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona match, and Sunday’s FC Bayern München-FC Köln and Levante UD-Real Madrid matches.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

