College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Welcomes Migos to Week 0 Show in Atlanta

GRAMMY® nominated hip-hop supergroup Migos (comprised of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff) will join ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for a live performance on Saturday, Aug. 28, outside Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

The group will perform live during the GameDay telecast (9 a.m. – noon ET, ESPN), ahead of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, featuring Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) North Carolina Central and Alcorn State. Migos’ appearance will include a performance within the show alongside The NCCU Sound Machine Marching Band and Alcorn State University’s Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Marching Band, followed by a post-show ‘mini-set’ for the crowd with two songs off their album.

The performance will also be available for fans at home, live on College GameDay’s TikTok account.

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff commentator team includes Mark Jones, Jay Walker, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich and Tiffany Greene. HBCU graduates Greene (Florida A&M) and Walker (Howard), and Griffin III will also join the show from Atlanta.

The three-hour season preview show will highlight key storylines and offer news, analysis and predictions for upcoming college football season, while also celebrating the tradition, legacy and values of HBCUs. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, as well as Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, and reporters Jen Lada and Gene Wojciechowski.

