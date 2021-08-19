Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution and The National Cable Television Cooperative Reach Comprehensive Carriage Agreement

Deal Extends Availability of Disney’s Premier Sports, News and General Entertainment Programming Including ESPN’s ACC Network

Includes Direct Access to Disney+ and ESPN+ for NCTC Members’ Customers

Burbank, CA and Lenexa, KS – Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (NYSE: DIS) and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) today announced a new, multi-year distribution agreement that will continue to make Disney’s robust lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment programming available to NCTC’s more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S.

As part of the deal, NCTC member operators will now offer the ACC Network to their customers, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network beginning September 1.

The comprehensive distribution agreement between the parties also includes the ability to market the streaming services Disney+ and ESPN+, joining Hulu which is already available to some operators. NCTC member operators will be able to link their customers directly to the Disney+ and ESPN+ websites where new subscribers can sign up.

In addition to the ACC Network, NCTC member operators will continue to make Disney’s premier networks available including the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels, as well as retransmission consent for the ABC Owned Television Stations.

“Our new deal with the NCTC will allow member operators to continue serving their customers across the country by delivering Disney’s robust and expansive portfolio of networks, which includes the addition of the ACC Network,” said Sean Breen, Executive Vice President, Platform Distribution, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “We’re incredibly pleased that the agreement will also now give their members’ customers direct access to our collection of streaming services.”

“Our member operators are committed to providing their customers with the programming they want to watch on the platform they prefer. Disney has been a valued partner over the years, and we are pleased to now expand that partnership to include access to premium streaming bundles on Disney’s multiple platforms,” said Judy Meyka, Executive Vice President, Programming, NCTC. “Our focus continues to be on making quality programming available to members in a manner that allows them flexibility to serve the needs of their customers.”

About Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) manages The Walt Disney Company’s vast content commercialization and distribution ecosystem that delivers the Company’s unparalleled storytelling to audiences worldwide. This entails P&L management and operation of the Company’s portfolio of streaming services including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and the international general entertainment offering, Star; its linear television channels and the ABC-owned stations; theatrical film distribution; content licensing and distribution, including Disney Music Group; global advertising sales; and the technology that powers these groups. Using a wealth of consumer insights from across the Company, DMED makes content investment and distribution decisions to maximize audience engagement and commercial impact across platforms, collaborating with creative leaders in Disney’s Studios, General Entertainment, and Sports organizations.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies that own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.