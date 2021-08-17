ESPN and ABC’s Five-Game NBA Christmas Day Slate to Include Highly-Anticipated Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Prime-Time Game

2021-22 NBA Regular Season Coverage Tips Off with Doubleheader on October 20

20th Consecutive Season of ESPN NBA Game Coverage, Including Christmas Day

ESPN and ABC will combine to nationally televise all five NBA Christmas Day games on Saturday, December 25, 2021 – a slate that spans 13 consecutive hours of marquee live event coverage. This marks ESPN and ABC’s 20th consecutive season of NBA coverage, including Christmas Day. All games will be available to stream on the ESPN App.

The Christmas Day slate includes a blockbuster prime-time matchup at 8 p.m. ET as the Los Angeles Lakers – led by the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook – host the Brooklyn Nets, led by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The game will simulcast on ABC and ESPN.

ABC’s national Christmas Day tripleheader begins at 2:30 p.m. as the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks – led by NBA Finals M.V.P. Giannis Antetokounmpo – host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum. ABC’s coverage continues at 5 p.m. as the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.

ESPN will bookend the five-game Christmas Day slate, with coverage tipping off at 12 p.m. from historic Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks and Julius Randle will host the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young in an NBA Playoffs rematch. In the NBA Christmas nightcap at 10:30 p.m., ESPN will televise a Western Conference showdown as Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.

Full ESPN and ABC Christmas Day Schedule

Time (ET) Telecast Platform(s) 12 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks ESPN, ESPN App 2:30p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks ABC, ESPN App 5 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns ABC, ESPN App 8 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC, ESPN, ESPN App 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz ESPN, ESPN App

NBA on ESPN Opening Week

ESPN’s 2021-22 NBA regular season coverage will tip off with a doubleheader on Wednesday, October 20. At 7:30 p.m., the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the New York Knicks and former Celtic Kemba Walker. It will mark Walker’s first game against his former team. At 10 p.m., the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.

ESPN’s opening week coverage continues with an additional doubleheader on Friday, October 22. At 7:30 p.m., an Eastern Conference rivalry continues as the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant visit the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. At 10 p.m., the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker.

ESPN Opening Week Schedule

Date Time (ET) Telecast Platform(s) Wed, Oct. 20 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Oct. 22 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN, ESPN App

-30-