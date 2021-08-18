ESPN Announces Weeks 1-4 of GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase

Weekly Spotlight of Top Teams and Talent in the Country

The 2021 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase will feature top matchups in high school football with some of the nation’s most elite talent. The 11-game schedule begins Friday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Combined with the previously announced 2021 GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff, ESPN will televise 18 high school football games across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU this season.

In the first four games of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase, 23 ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300 ranked players will compete. The remaining seven games of the season will be announced at a later date.

2021 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Schedule

Player rankings are per ESPN 300 and ESPN Jr. 300

Please note: No player has signed with a school.

Schools listed in parenthesis include a selection of top offers

Week 1

Friday, September 3 – Lake Gibson (Florida) vs. Lowndes (Georgia)

8 p.m. on ESPNU from Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga.

Lowndes was a Georgia 7A playoff semifinalist last season, going 10-2. The Vikings look to be a state title contender this year, with senior QB Jacurri Brown returning as the No. 165 ranked player (Miami commit).

Lake Gibson had a successful 2020 season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Florida 6A playoffs. No. 30 senior Sam McCall – ATH (FSU commit) and No. 5 junior Cormani McClain – CB provide athleticism on both sides of the ball.

Week 2

Friday, September 10 – Eastside Catholic (Washington) vs. Valor Christian (Colorado)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Colorado power Valor Christian has pedigree at the RB position with alumni and current NFL Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey, while No. 65 senior Gavin Sawchuk – RB (OU commit) leads the way for the Eagles who try to remain one of the best programs in the state.

Eastside Catholic had a shortened season in 2020 but looks to continue its tradition as a Washington power with top national talent. No. 102 senior Dishawn Misa – ILB anchors the defense along with senior Peter Taoipu – DT (Michigan, Washington, Colorado).

Week 3

Friday, September 17 – American Heritage (Florida) vs. Edna Karr (Louisiana)

7 p.m. on ESPN2 from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, La.

American Heritage is coming off of a Florida 5A State Championship with one of the most talented teams in the country, including an incredible eight ESPN ranked players: No. 67 Marvin Jones Jr. – OLB, No. 144 Jacolby Spells – WR (West Virginia commit), No. 208 Earl Little Jr. – CB, No. 295 Richard Thomas (Indiana commit), and juniors No. 18 Brandon Inniss – WR, No. 70 Mark Fletcher – RB, No. 106 Santana Fleming – WR and No. 259 Daemon Fagan – CB.

Edna Karr ended 2020 as the Louisiana 4A state runner-up and will look to get over the hump with help on both sides of the ball in No. 121 Aaron Anderson – WR (LSU commit) and No. 212 junior Ryan Robinson Jr. – CB.

Friday, Sept. 17 – Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. Hamilton (Arizona)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz.

Hamilton came up just two points short in the Arizona Open Division finals last season. No. 245 senior Nicco Marchiol – QB (West Virginia) will set the tone again as signal caller for the Huskies.

Bishop Gorman will have the talent to resume as a national power, with seven ESPN ranked players: No. 78 Cyrus Moss – OLB, No. 79 Zion Branch – S, No. 212 Fabian Ross – (USC commit), No. 273 Jake Taylor (OU commit), and juniors No. 20 Zachariah Branch – WR, No. 55 Justyn Rhett – CB, No. 174 Kodi Decambra – CB.

Week 4

BYE WEEK

Who’s Next:

