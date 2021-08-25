ESPN Cover Story: Matthew Stafford Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford debuted today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Stafford won 74 games in his 12 years in Detroit, a franchise record. But professional football is and always will be a January sport and after last season, he was ready to make a major change and asked for a trade. Now, after over a decade in the NFL, the former All-American, who went 3-0 in college football bowl games and was the first pick in 2009, is ready for prime time in Los Angeles (including two Monday Night Football appearances on ESPN, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13, against the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively).

For this ESPN Cover Story, Seth Wickersham talks with Stafford about what he wants from the rest of his career, playing in signature moments and the prospect of what a long-awaited Super Bowl win would mean.

The ESPN Cover Story: Matthew Stafford video feature will air across SportsCenter throughout the day, along with a full digital package on the ESPN app and original storytelling across social.

