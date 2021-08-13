ESPN Digital Records 10th Straight Best Month with 99.4 Million U.S. Users in June

ESPN Digital reached 99.4 million users in the month of June, its best June on record. ESPN was up 24% year-over-year in users and 132% year-over-year in minutes. Most notable traffic drivers included the MLB regular season, NBA playoffs, Cricket, Euro 2020 and the Mayweather v. Paul fight.

ESPN Digital is averaging 98.5 million users per month in 2021, making this the best first half year on record. June marks the 40th straight month that ESPN ranked number one in the U.S. digital sports category for monthly unique visitors.

The ESPN App saw 21 million users in June, more than two-and-a-half times the size of the next closest competitor. This marks the best June on record for the ESPN App. The ESPN App total minutes were also up 261% year-over-year.

ESPN Social ranked number one in social actions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the third-straight month. A total of 361 million social actions were generated across ESPN social accounts in June (source: Shareablee). This is the third-consecutive month ESPN led the social sports publisher ranking.

Across ESPN’s digital shows, Hoop Streams averaged 1.4M views per episode during the NBA Finals (8.4M viewers total), up 10% from last year’s Finals, while watch time more than doubled. Hoop Streams averaged 1.1M views per episode over the Western Conference Finals (+25% vs the 2020 ECF).

* Source: ESPN Fan & Media Intelligence analysis of comScore U.S. Media Metrix Multi-Platform

-30-

Media Contact:

Grace Coryell, ESPN (213) 405-4402 or [email protected]