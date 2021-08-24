ESPN Films Latest 30 for 30 Documentary “Once Upon a Time in Queens” to Premiere September 14 & 15

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, “Once Upon a Time in Queens,” on September 14 & 15. Directed by Nick Davis (“Ted Williams: ‘The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived’”), the documentary tells the story of the 1986 Mets, one of the most dominating, infamous, and magical teams of all-time and their incredible season in one of the greatest cities in the world. Trailer: https://bit.ly/3musjIP

Featuring exclusive interviews with players from the World Series winning team, including Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Mookie Wilson, Lenny Dykstra, Kevin Mitchell, and many more, the film traces the origins of the 1986 team back to the late 1970s, when the Mets were a listless, struggling franchise – and New York City was nearly bankrupt. But as the grime and hopelessness that defined the city gave way to the high-flying, “greed is good” rise of the 1980s, the Mets emerged, too. And the transformations – of the city, and the ballclub – ran in parallel paths in every which way imaginable. The city may have had a glamorous sheen, but dirt and danger were still everywhere. The Mets may have been full of swagger and star power, but demons and disaster always loomed.

“They were wildly talented, and equally entertaining,” said Director Nick Davis. “They were like a bunch of raffish rogues who come together for one great score, like the characters in a heist movie. Love them or hate them, you could not avoid the 1986 Mets, and for one year, they blazed like a comet across the New York City landscape, the trail still visible all these years later.”

Added Executive Producer Jimmy Kimmel: “The characters and events captured in this documentary are so outlandish it is hard to believe this documentary isn’t a work of 80’s-era fiction. Whether you are a New Yorker, a Mets fan or even a fan of baseball makes no difference. This is the definitive, must-see story of a team and a time whose antics and even existence now seem unimaginable.”

“Once Upon a Time in Queens” will premiere over two nights on September 14 & 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. It is executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, Sal “Cousin Sal” Iacono, Kimmelot’s Scott Lonker, ITV America’s David George and MLB’s Nick Trotta. Each part of the film will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App immediately after its premiere. The entire 30 for 30 library is also available on demand exclusively on ESPN+. Advance press screeners, additional information, including film clips and director statements and bios, are available upon request. Follow 30 for 30 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About ESPN Films

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series “The Last Dance.” ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

-30-