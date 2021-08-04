ESPN Networks and ESPN+ Welcome Back the Canadian Football League with a Complete 68-Game Schedule

All Games in 2021 Will Be Available in the United States on ESPN2, ESPNEWS or ESPN+

Tomorrow’s Season-Opener Features Hamilton vs. Winnipeg in 2019 Grey Cup Rematch

ESPN networks and ESPN+ will document the return of the Canadian Football League (CFL), offering fans in the United States access to all 68 games in 2021, starting with tomorrow’s season-opener: a 2019 Grey Cup rematch between the champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

As part of a multi-year agreement, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPN+ will combine to present every CFL game live, culminating with the Semi-Finals, Finals and 108th Grey Cup on Dec. 12. The 2021 schedule features 14 games for each team, which includes Thursday night games in the summer, Friday night football each week and Saturday night games throughout the season.

ESPN’s four decades-long relationship with the CFL originated in 1980 with a contest between the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes; it was the first live football telecast in ESPN’s history.

ESPN Networks and ESPN+ 2021 CFL Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Aug 5 8:30 p.m. Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers ESPN2 Fri, Aug 6 9:30 p.m. BC Lions vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders ESPN+ Sat, Aug 7 7 p.m. Toronto Argonauts vs. Calgary Stampeders ESPN+ 10 p.m. Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Edmonton Elks ESPN2 Thu, Aug 12 9:30 p.m. BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders ESPN+ Fri, Aug 13 8:30 p.m. Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers ESPN+ Sat, Aug 14 7 p.m. Montreal Alouettes vs. Edmonton Elks ESPN+ 10 p.m. Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders ESPNEWS Thu, Aug 19 10 p.m. Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions ESPN2 Fri, Aug 20 9:30 p.m. Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders ESPN+ Sat, Aug 21 4 p.m. Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Toronto Argonauts ESPN2 7 p.m. Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders ESPN+ Thu, Aug 26 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Elks vs. Toronto Argonauts ESPN+ Fri, Aug 27 7:30 p.m. Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Montreal Alouettes ESPNEWS Sat, Aug 28 7 p.m. BC Lions vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS ESPN+ Sun, Aug 29 7 p.m. Calgary Stampeders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers ESPN2 Fri, Sept 3 7:30 p.m. Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS ESPN+ Sun, Sept 5 6 p.m. Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders ESPNEWS Mon, Sept 6 1 p.m. Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Edmonton Elks vs. Calgary Stampeders ESPNEWS Fri, Sept 10 7:30 p.m. Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts ESPN+ Sat, Sept 11 4 p.m. Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers ESPN+ 7 p.m. Calgary Stampeders vs. Edmonton Elks ESPN+ 10 p.m. Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. BC Lions ESPN+ Fri, Sept 17 7 p.m. Calgary Stampeders vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. Toronto Argonauts vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders ESPN+ Sat, Sept 18 7 p.m. BC Lions vs. Montreal Alouettes ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Elks ESPN+ Wed, Sept 22 7:30 p.m. Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS ESPN+ Fri, Sept 24 7:30 p.m. Montreal Alouettes vs. Toronto Argonauts ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. BC Lions ESPN2 Tue, Sept 28 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Elks vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS ESPN+ Fri, Oct 1 10 p.m. Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. BC Lions ESPNEWS Sat, Oct 2 4 p.m. Montreal Alouettes vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats ESPN+ 7 p.m. Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Calgary Stampeders ESPN+ Wed, Oct 6 7:30 p.m. Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Toronto Argonauts ESPN+ Fri, Oct 8 8:30 p.m. Edmonton Elks vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers ESPN+ Sat, Oct 9 7 p.m. Calgary Stampeders vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders ESPN+ Mon, Oct 11 1 p.m. Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Montreal Alouettes ESPN+ 4 p.m. Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats ESPN+ Fri, Oct 15 9 p.m. Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Elks ESPN+ Sat, Oct 16 4 p.m. Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS ESPN+ 7 p.m. Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions ESPN+ Fri, Oct 22 7:30 p.m. Toronto Argonauts vs. Montreal Alouettes ESPN+ Sat, Oct 23 4 p.m. Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats ESPN+ 7 p.m. BC Lions vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Calgary Stampeders ESPN+ Fri, Oct 29 7 p.m. Calgary Stampeders vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Edmonton Elks ESPN+ Sat, Oct 30 4 p.m. BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts ESPN+ 7 p.m. Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Montreal Alouettes ESPN+ Fri, Nov 5 7 p.m. BC Lions vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. Edmonton Elks vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders ESPN+ Sat, Nov 6 4 p.m. Toronto Argonauts vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montreal Alouettes vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers ESPN+ Fri, Nov 12 7:30 p.m. Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts ESPNEWS 10:30 p.m. Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions ESPN+ Sat, Nov 13 4 p.m. Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Montreal Alouettes ESPN+ 7 p.m. Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Elks ESPN+ Fri, Nov 19 7:30 p.m. Ottawa REDBLACKS vs. Montreal Alouettes ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions ESPN+ Sat, Nov 20 4 p.m. Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats ESPN+ 7 p.m. Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders ESPN+ Sun, Nov 28 1 p.m. Eastern Semi-Final ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Western Semi-Final ESPNEWS Sun, Dec 5 1 p.m. Eastern Final ESPNEWS 4:30 p.m. Western Final ESPNEWS Sun, Dec 12 6 p.m. 108th Grey Cup ESPN2

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 13.8 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

