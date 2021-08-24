ESPN Radio Reveals Enhanced Weekday Studio Show Lineup September 7

Max Kellerman Increases Radio Role, Joins Network’s Signature Morning Show with Keyshawn Johnson & Jay Williams with Additional TV Series to be Announced Soon

Afternoon Shows Expand to Three (12-3 p.m. ET) & Four (3-7 p.m.) Hours Sept. 27

Super Bowl Champion Chris Canty Joins Mike Golic Jr. from 3-7 p.m.

ESPN Radio will reveal an updated weekday studio show lineup beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, featuring expanded show windows (Sept. 27) and select new voices with a continued focus on cross-platform appearances. All hosts will continue to appear across ESPN’s TV and digital shows, podcasts and more to further compelling, informative and entertaining discussions on key topics for fans throughout the day.

“We are excited about these next steps as we continue to build upon the impactful lineup we debuted last year,” said David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, production. “These enhancements create even more cross-platform chances for hosts to better engage with fans throughout the day, while delivering timely, compelling content.”

ESPN Radio Weekday Schedule Updates

Keyshawn, JWill & Max (6-10 a.m. ET):

Max Kellerman will be expanding his ESPN Radio role from two to four hours each day by joining NFL Live analyst and Super Bowl Champion Keyshawn Johnson and NBA analyst Jay Williams on the network’s signature morning show discussing the top stories and overnight developments with their own perspective and analysis. The show will remain in its current 6-10 a.m. timeslot. Kellerman had hosted The Max Kellerman Show on ESPN Radio from 2-4 p.m. since August 2020.

Kellerman will host a new ESPN television series (more details to follow), after serving on ESPN’s popular First Take program alongside Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose since July 2016. More information on the new Kellerman show and on First Take’s updated format will be announced soon. Kellerman will also continue to host his weekly boxing show, Max on Boxing on ESPN2.

Additionally, Zubin Mehenti will return to anchor ESPN’s marquee news and information show, SportsCenter, when he comes back from his current medical leave. Mehenti had hosted Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin since its debut in August 2020, following a successful stint as SportsCenter anchor.

Bart & Hahn (12-3 p.m.*):

Bart & Hahn – which joined the network’s national lineup from 98.7FM ESPN New York in Jan. 2021 – will expand to a three-hour window Monday-Friday (from 12-2 p.m.). The show will continue to be led by NFL Pro Bowler Bart Scott and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Alan Hahn.

Canty & Golic Jr. (3-7 p.m.*):

In the afternoon drive window, Mike Golic Jr. will now be joined by Super Bowl Champion and co-host of DiPietro, Canty & Rothenberg on 98.7FM ESPN New York, Chris Canty going forward. The duo will also add an hour to their show expanding to four hours each weekday (from 4-7 pm.). Separately, DiPietro and Rothenberg will continue hosting in their current morning time slot on 98.7 ESPN New York.

Chiney Ogwumike – WNBA All-Star for the Los Angeles Sparks, and the show’s current co-host – will increase her expansive role across ESPN to include college and professional basketball analysis on various platforms such as SportsCenter, First Take, Get Up and more. Additional details about her new responsibilities will be announced soon. She had co-hosted the ESPN Radio program since August 2020.

The remainder of the network’s weekday studio show lineup will continue to feature Greeny with Mike Greenberg (10 a.m.-12 p.m.), Spain & Fitz with Sarah Spain and Jason Fitz (7-9 p.m.) and Freddie & Fitzsimmons with Freddie Coleman and Ian Fitzsimmons (9 p.m.-1 a.m.).

*Expanded afternoon show windows will begin Sept. 27. From Sept. 7-24, Chris Carlin will temporarily host the 2-4 p.m. timeslot.

Updated ESPN Radio Weekday Studio Show Schedule

Time (ET) Show/Host(s) 6 a.m. Keyshawn, JWill & Max ** Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, Max Kellerman 10 a.m. Greeny*** Mike Greenberg 12 p.m. Bart & Hahn*** Bart Scott, Alan Hahn 3 p.m. Canty and Golic Jr.*** Chris Canty, Mike Golic Jr. 7 p.m. Spain and Fitz Sarah Spain, Jason Fitz 9 p.m. Freddie and Fitzsimmons Freddie Coleman, Ian Fitzsimmons

**Simulcast on ESPN2 (6-8 a.m.) & ESPNEWS (6-10 a.m.)

***Simulcast on ESPN+

