ESPN Releases New ‘Welcome Home’ Creative for the 2021 College Football Season

ESPN has released its latest creative campaign promoting the 2021 season of college football on ESPN. “Welcome Home,” the latest campaign since “Who’s In?” was introduced in 2014, illustrates the unique passion that fans have for college football.

ESPN worked with agency McKinney to capture the sentiment of “home” that resonates so strongly with college football fans. Home represents tradition, community, and all the universal elements of the sport that fans cherish most. The spot also features a custom remix of “Coming Home” by Diddy ft. Sklar Grey from Grammy-nominated producer Swiff D, building upon ESPN’s successful partnership with Interscope Records. The creative launches across ESPN networks today and is the first in a series of brand spots that will debut throughout the year.

“This year especially, ‘Welcome Home’ is the warm creative tone we need for the return of college football,” said Curtis Friends, senior director of sports marketing for ESPN. “It perfectly encapsulates the diversity, emotion, and pure celebration we will experience watching our favorite teams compete once again.”

Added McKinney Group Creative Director Lyle Yetman: “No sport feels as familiar, as nostalgic, as heart-warming and joy-inducing as college football. And after a year when the sport wasn’t quite the sport we all recognize, fans and players, and even ESPN, are finally coming home to the sport they cherish.”

