ESPN Reveals 2021 Regular Season Collegiate Soccer and Volleyball Schedule

ESPN will continue as the top destination for fall collegiate sports with an expansive slate of men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball over the coming months. Nearly 400 games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), ACC Network (ACCN), Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and Longhorn Network.

More than 3,500 additional events will be available via ESPN3, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra, as well as ESPN+, which will feature a variety of conferences including the AAC, A10, American, American East, ASUN, Big Sky, Big West, CUSA, Horizon League, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, MVC, OVC, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Summit, Sun Belt and WAC.

NCAA Division I Soccer

The fall 2021 men’s soccer slate boasts more than 55 games beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network with Duquesne at No. 3 Pitt. Additional ranked teams making appearances this season include No. 2 Indiana, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 5 Georgetown, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 8 Stanford, No. 12 Missouri State, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 15 Virginia Tech and No. 19 Marquette.

The women’s soccer schedule features nearly 200 matches for fall 2021. The action continues on Sunday, Aug. 22, with more than 10 games available throughout the day, beginning with a top-25 matchup when No. 3 North Carolina hosts No. 13 Arkansas at 1 p.m. on ACCN. Spotlighting the top teams in the country, this year’s slate includes 17 of the preseason top 25: No. 1 Florida State, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Virginia, No. 6 Duke, No. 7 Clemson, No. 8 TCU, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 10 Penn State, No. 11 Georgetown, No. 12 West Virginia, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 16 Oklahoma State, No. 17 South Carolina, No. 18 Vanderbilt, No. 20 South Florida, No. 21 Saint Louis and No. 23 Ole Miss.

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball

The fall 2021 women’s volleyball lineup highlights nearly 300 matches beginning Saturday, Aug. 21, when Cincinnati hosts No. 9 Pitt at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Nearly every top team in the country will make an appearance with 20 of the preseason top-25 teams included: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Washington, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 6 Florida, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 8 Purdue, No. 9 Pitt, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 Penn State, No. 13 Louisville, No. 14 Oregon, No. 17 UCLA, No. 19 Utah, No. 20 San Diego, No. 21 Stanford, No. 24 Georgia Tech and No. 25 Notre Dame.

NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Aug 26 6 p.m. Florida International at UCF ESPN+ 8 p.m. Duquesne at No. 3 Pittsburgh ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 8 Stanford at SMU ESPN+ Sun, Aug 29 6 p.m. North Florida at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. Bucknell at No. 7 Wake Forest ACC Network Mon, Aug 30 5:30 p.m. Boston University at Boston College ACC Network Thu, Sep 2 8 p.m. Houston Baptist at SMU ESPN+ Fri, Sep 3 8 p.m. No. 12 Missouri State at Tulsa ESPN+ Sat, Sep 4 3 p.m. Manhattan at Temple ESPN+ Mon, Sep 6 7 p.m. South Florida at No. 6 Clemson ACC Network 8 p.m. Denver at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 19 Marquette at Tulsa ESPN+ Tue, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. No. 14 Kentucky at Louisville ACC Network Fri, Sep 10 8 p.m. Saint Louis at SMU ESPN+ Sat, Sep 11 7 p.m. Villanova at Temple ESPN+ 8 p.m. Michigan State at Tulsa ESPN+ Mon, Sep 13 8 p.m. Incarnate Word at SMU ESPN+ Tue, Sep 14 7 p.m. Michigan State at Notre Dame ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 5 Georgetown at Temple ESPN+ Fri, Sep 17 7 p.m. Virginia at No. 15 Virginia Tech ACC Network Sat, Sep 18 7 p.m. SMU at Temple ESPN+ 8 p.m. UCF at Memphis ESPN+ Sun, Sep 19 7 p.m. Duke at No. 4 North Carolina ACC Network Tue, Sep 21 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Michigan ESPNU Fri, Sep 24 6 p.m. Temple at UCF ESPN+ 8 p.m. Tulsa at Memphis ESPN+ 8 p.m. South Florida at SMU ESPN+ Wed, Sep 29 7 p.m. Memphis at Temple ESPN+ 8 p.m. SMU at Tulsa ESPN+ Fri, Oct 1 5 p.m. Michigan at No. 2 Indiana ESPNU 6 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame ACC Network Sun, Oct 3 6 p.m. Memphis at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. NC State at No. 4 North Carolina ACC Network 8 p.m. Temple at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. South Florida at Tulsa ESPN+ Wed, Oct 6 7 p.m. Princeton at Temple ESPN+ Fri, Oct 8 7 p.m. NC State at Syracuse ACC Network Sat, Oct 9 7 p.m. SMU at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Florida at Temple ESPN+ Sun, Oct 10 6 p.m. Tulsa at UCF ESPN+ Tue, Oct 12 7 p.m. Davidson at No. 15 Virginia Tech ACC Network Fri, Oct 15 7 p.m. No. 4 North Carolina at Louisville ACC Network Sat, Oct 16 8 p.m. UCF at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. Temple at Tulsa ESPN+ Fri, Oct 22 7 p.m. No. 3 Pittsburgh at Virginia ACC Network 7 p.m. UCF at Temple ESPN+ 8 p.m. Memphis at Tulsa ESPN+ Wed, Oct 27 6 p.m. South Florida at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. Temple at Memphis ESPN+ 8 p.m. Tulsa at SMU ESPN+ Fri, Oct 29 4:30 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 4 North Carolina ESPNU 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 6 Clemson ACC Network Sun, Oct 31 6 p.m. SMU at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tulsa at Temple ESPN+ 8 p.m. South Florida at Memphis ESPN+ Fri, Nov 5 8 p.m. Memphis at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. UCF at Tulsa ESPN+

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sun, Aug 22 Noon Pittsburgh at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 1 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 3 North Carolina ACC Network 2 p.m. Purdue at No. 18 Vanderbilt SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 4 Virginia at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Omaha at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Wisconsin at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Nebraska at Missouri SEC Network 4 p.m. Indiana at Notre Dame ACC Network 4 p.m. VMI at East Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. High Point at Wake Forest ACC Network 7 p.m. Northwestern State at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 23 Ole Miss at Memphis ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 8 TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Aug 26 4:30 p.m. Niagara at Syracuse ACC Network 6 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 17 South Carolina at East Carolina ESPN+ 8 p.m. Nebraska at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 21 Saint Louis at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:15 p.m. Hartford at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 9 p.m. Creighton at Tulsa ESPN+ Fri, Aug 27 4 p.m. Pennsylvania at Temple ESPN+ Sun, Aug 29 1 p.m. No. 17 South Carolina at NC State ACC Network 1 p.m. Binghamton at Temple ESPN+ 1 p.m. LSU at UCF ESPN+ 2 p.m. Indiana at Memphis ESPN+ 2 p.m. Drake at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 8 TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Iowa at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Missouri State at Tulsa ESPN+ 6 p.m. Houston Baptist at Houston ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 11 Georgetown at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. SMU at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Wright State at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:15 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Aug 31 6 p.m. at ESPNU Thu, Sep 2 6 p.m. Lamar at Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 10 Penn State at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Campbell at East Carolina ESPN+ 8 p.m. New Mexico State at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Kansas at Memphis ESPN+ 8 p.m. Colorado at No. 8 TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:15 p.m. CSU Fullerton at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Sep 4 7 p.m. Rider at Temple ESPN+ Sun, Sep 5 1 p.m. Duquesne at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 1 p.m. VCU at East Carolina ESPN+ 2 p.m. SIU Edwardsville at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. UM Kansas City at Tulsa ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 10 Penn State at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alabama at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. UTSA at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Sep 9 6 p.m. No. 17 South Carolina at No. 7 Clemson ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 8 TCU at Alabama SEC Network 7 p.m. Memphis at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 11 Georgetown at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oregon at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. No. 10 Penn State at No. 4 Virginia ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 16 Oklahoma State at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Sep 12 1 p.m. No. 3 North Carolina at UCF ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 20 South Florida at Miami (FL) ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Washington State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at Auburn ESPNU 4 p.m. Texas- Rio Grande Valley at Texas Longhorn Network 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 17 South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. Oregon at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Indiana at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Sep 16 6 p.m. UCF at Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 17 South Carolina at Missouri SEC Network 7 p.m. Creighton at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Samford at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 7 Clemson ACC Network 8 p.m. Temple at Memphis ESPN+ 8 p.m. San Francisco at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Pepperdine at No. 8 TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Sep 17 8 p.m. Omaha at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Sep 19 1 p.m. Drexel at Temple ESPN+ 1 p.m. Kent State at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Texas Longhorn Network 2 p.m. San Francisco at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Eastern Washington at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Weber State at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Sam Houston State at Houston ESPN+ 6 p.m. Stetson at UCF ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at SMU ESPN+ Thu, Sep 23 6 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse ACC Network 6 p.m. Memphis at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 9 Texas A&M SEC Network 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Temple ESPN+ 7 p.m. SMU at East Carolina ESPN+ 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 1 Florida State ACC Network 8 p.m. Kansas at No. 8 TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Baylor at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:15 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Sep 24 6 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. Iowa State at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 20 South Florida at Tulsa ESPN+ Sun, Sep 26 Noon Georgia at LSU ESPNU 2 p.m. Baylor at No. 8 TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kansas State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami (FL) ACC Network 4 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 6 Duke at Virginia Tech ACC Network Thu, Sep 30 7 p.m. No. 8 TCU at Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State SEC Network 7 p.m. Tulsa at Temple ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 16 Oklahoma State at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. UCF at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas Tech at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kansas State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 3 1 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at Georgia ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 4 Virginia at No. 3 North Carolina ACC Network 2 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Longhorn Network 2 p.m. Kansas at Iowa State ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 23 Ole Miss at Florida SEC Network Thu, Oct 7 6 p.m. NC State at No. 6 Duke ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 20 South Florida at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alabama at No. 13 Arkansas SEC Network 7 p.m. Temple at East Carolina ESPN+ 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 7 Clemson ACC Network 8 p.m. Houston at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. Memphis at Tulsa ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 8 TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 12 West Virginia at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Baylor at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:15 p.m. No. 16 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Oct 8 8 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Oct 10 11 a.m. East Carolina at Houston ESPN+ 1 p.m. No. 3 North Carolina at Boston College ACC Network 1 p.m. Tulsa at UCF ESPN+ 2 p.m. Tennessee at No. 17 South Carolina ESPNU 2 p.m. Cincinnati at Memphis ESPN+ 2 p.m. Baylor at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 12 West Virginia at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 18 Vanderbilt SEC Network 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 16 Oklahoma State at No. 8 TCU ESPNU 8 p.m. Iowa State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Oct 13 7 p.m. Indiana at No. 10 Penn State ESPNU Thu, Oct 14 7 p.m. LSU at Kentucky SEC Network 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 8 TCU at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kansas State at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Oct 15 8 p.m. Texas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 17 Noon Houston at Temple ESPN+ 1 p.m. Florida at Auburn ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 18 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss SEC Network 1 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 20 South Florida at Memphis ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 8 TCU at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 4 Virginia ACC Network Wed, Oct 20 6 p.m. Ohio State at Wisconsin ESPNU 8 p.m. Temple at SMU ESPN+ Thu, Oct 21 5 p.m. Florida at Georgia ESPNU 6 p.m. Boston College at Pittsburgh ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at Mississippi State SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at No. 3 North Carolina ACC Network 6 p.m. Memphis at Houston ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 16 Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Oct 22 8:15 p.m. Kansas at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 24 Noon Cincinnati at Houston ESPN+ Noon Memphis at East Carolina ESPN+ 1 p.m. Alabama at No. 17 South Carolina ESPNU 1 p.m. Temple at UCF ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 16 Oklahoma State at Texas Longhorn Network 2 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at No. 6 Duke ACC Network 2 p.m. Tulsa at SMU ESPN+ 2 p.m. Oklahoma at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 12 West Virginia at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 18 Vanderbilt at No. 9 Texas A&M SEC Network Thu, Oct 28 5 p.m. No. 6 Duke at Louisville ACC Network 5:30 p.m. No. 7 Clemson at Boston College ESPNU 6 p.m. SEC Soccer Wildcard SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 4 Virginia at No. 1 Florida State ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 20 South Florida at Temple ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 16 Oklahoma State at No. 12 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. SEC Soccer Wildcard SEC Network 8 p.m. SMU at Memphis ESPN+ 8 p.m. Houston at Tulsa ESPN+ 8 p.m. Iowa State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:15 p.m. No. 8 TCU at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Aug 21 1 p.m. No. 9 Pittsburgh at Cincinnati ESPN+ Tue, Aug 24 5 p.m. Kent State at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Aug 27 7 p.m. No. 20 San Diego at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network 11 a.m. Rider at Temple ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Pacific at SMU ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Northwestern State at Tulane ESPN+ 7 p.m. Delaware at Temple ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 24 Georgia Tech at UCF ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Omaha at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Alabama A&M at Tulane ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at SMU ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. No. 10 Baylor at No. 7 Minnesota ESPNU Sat, Aug 28 11 a.m. St. John’s at UCF ESPN+ Noon Drake at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 20 San Diego at Texas-San Antonio Longhorn Network 3 p.m. North Carolina at SMU ESPN+ 3 p.m. California at Tulane ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 21 Stanford at Temple ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 12 Penn State at UCF ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Fresno State at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Aug 29 2 p.m. Texas-San Antonio at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Sep 3 10:30 a.m. Iona at Temple ESPN+ 1 p.m. Clemson at South Carolina SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. Maryland at Temple ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat. Sep 4 2 p.m. Rhode Island at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Long Island University at Temple ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 11 Ohio State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Sep 5 2 p.m. No. 21 Stanford at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network 2 p.m. No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Florida ESPNU Tue, Sep 7 8 p.m. Texas State at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Sep 9 1 p.m. Louisiana Tech at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Delaware at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. North Florida at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ohio at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Sep 10 10 a.m. Florida Gulf Coast at UCF ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Florida State at UCF ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Loyola Chicago at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. North Florida at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ohio at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Houston Baptist at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Wichita State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Arizona at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Sep 11 Noon Fresno State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kent State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Georgia at UCF ESPN+ Sun, Sep 12 2 p.m. No. 25 Notre Dame at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Sep 14 8 p.m. Incarnate Word at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Incarnate Word at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Sep 15 7 p.m. No. 3 Kentucky at No. 13 Louisville ESPNU 8 p.m. Georgia State at Clemson ACC Network Thu, Sep 16 12:30 p.m. George Washington at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. UMBC at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 23 Rice at No. 10 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:30 PM Xavier at Cincinnati ESPN+ 7:30 PM UM Kansas City at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at SMU ESPN+ Fri, Sep 17 1:30 PM UAB at Tulane ESPN+ 1:30 PM Gardner-Webb at East Carolina ESPN+ 5:30 PM Villanova at Temple ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 12 Penn State at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 PM UT Rio Grande Valley at East Carolina ESPN+ 8 p.m. Sam Houston State at Tulane ESPN+ 8 p.m. Missouri State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. South Dakota at Wichita State ESPN+ Sat, Sep 18 11 a.m. Pennsylvania at Temple ESPN+ 11 a.m. Wyoming at Wichita State ESPN+ Noon Albany at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Texas Tech at Tulane ESPN+ 3 p.m. McNeese at No. 10 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. SMU at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Appalachian State at East Carolina ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Princeton at Temple ESPN+ 8 p.m. Creighton at Wichita State ESPN+ Sun, Sep 19 1 p.m. Stanford at Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Sep 22 2 p.m. Memphis at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACC Network 9 p.m. Ole Miss at Auburn ESPNU 11 p.m. No. 19 Utah at No. 4 Washington ESPNU Fri, Sep 24 6 p.m. Tulsa at Houston ESPN+ 6 p.m. Oklahoma at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wichita State at Tulane ESPN+ 7 p.m. East Carolina at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kansas at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. TCU at Iowa State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network 8 p.m. Temple at SMU ESPN+ Sat, Sep 25 5 p.m. TCU at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Oklahoma at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kansas at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 10 Baylor at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Sep 26 Noon Arkansas at Tennessee SEC Network Noon Wichita State at Houston ESPN+ 1 p.m. Miami (FL) at No. 25 Notre Dame ACC Network 1 p.m. Cincinnati at UCF ESPN+ 2 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M SEC Network 3 p.m. Tulsa at Tulane ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 10 Baylor at Kansas State ESPNU Wed, Sep 29 7 p.m. No. 6 Florida at Georgia ESPNU 7 p.m. Houston at Tulane ESPN+ 8 p.m. Auburn at Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. Virginia at No. 9 Pittsburgh ACC Network Thu, Sep 30 5:30 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 10 Baylor ESPNU 9 p.m. West Virginia at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Oct 1 2 p.m. South Florida at Tulsa ESPN+ 5 p.m. Iowa State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tulane at Temple ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 10 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. UCF at Wichita State ESPN+ 8 p.m. West Virginia at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. North Carolina at Miami (FL) ACC Network Sat, Oct 2 5 p.m. Iowa State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 10 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 3 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee SEC Network 1 p.m. SMU at Cincinnati ESPN+ 1 p.m. Houston at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. South Florida at Wichita State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Alabama at Auburn ESPNU 3 p.m. Duke at Virginia ACC Network Wed, Oct 6 6 p.m. Mississippi State at Kentucky ESPNU 7 p.m. Cincinnati at East Carolina ESPN+ 8 p.m. Missouri at LSU SEC Network 8 p.m. Florida State at Miami (FL) ACC Network Thu, Oct 7 5:30 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPNU 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Oct 8 3 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU ESPNU 5 p.m. Clemson at No. 9 Pittsburgh ACC Network 6 p.m. Temple at East Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wichita State at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Houston at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Texas at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Georgia at Texas A&M SEC Network 8 p.m. Tulsa at SMU ESPN+ Sat, Oct 9 5 p.m. No. 1 Texas at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 10 1 p.m. No. 6 Florida at LSU SEC Network 1 p.m. Temple at Cincinnati ESPN+ 2 p.m. Wichita State at SMU ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 1 Texas at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Oct 13 8 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 24 Georgia Tech at Clemson ACC Network 9 p.m. Indiana at No. 5 Nebraska ESPNU Thu, Oct 14 7 p.m. Kansas at No. 10 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. TCU at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network 10:30 p.m. No. 4 Washington at No. 14 Oregon ESPNU Fri, Oct 15 6 p.m. Kansas at No. 10 Baylor ESPNU 7 p.m. South Florida at Temple ESPN+ 7 p.m. Memphis at Tulane ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. TCU at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. West Virginia at Kansas State ESPNU 9 p.m. No. 3 Kentucky at LSU SEC Network 6 p.m. SMU at Houston ESPN+ 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Tulsa ESPN+ 8 p.m. East Carolina at Wichita State ESPN+ Sun, Oct 17 Noon Memphis at Houston ESPN+ 1 p.m. No. 9 Pittsburgh at Florida State ACC Network 1 p.m. UCF at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. at ESPN2 2 p.m. SMU at Tulane ESPN+ 2 p.m. East Carolina at Tulsa ESPN+ 2 p.m. Cincinnati at Wichita State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss SEC Network Wed, Oct 20 7 p.m. Wichita State at Tulsa ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 6 Florida at Alabama ESPNU 8 p.m. LSU at South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACC Network Thu, Oct 21 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Texas at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Kansas State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Oct 22 6 p.m. No. 10 Baylor at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Tulane at East Carolina ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Houston at Cincinnati ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Florida at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tulsa at Temple ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Kansas State at TCU big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. UCF at SMU ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 1 Texas at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 9 p.m. Arkansas at Kentucky SEC Network Sat, Oct 23 5 p.m. No. 10 Baylor at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 24 Noon Alabama at South Carolina SEC Network Noon No. 9 Pittsburgh at No. 13 Louisville ACC Network 1 p.m. Tulane at Cincinnati ESPN+ 1 p.m. Wichita State at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. Texas A&M at Mississippi State SEC Network 2 p.m. UCF at Memphis ESPN+ 2 p.m. South Florida at SMU ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tennessee at LSU ESPNU 4 p.m. Duke at NC State ACC Network 5 p.m. No. 11 Ohio State at No. 7 Minnesota ESPNU Wed, Oct 27 6 p.m. No. 3 Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU 6 p.m. Tulane at Houston ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPNU 8 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas SEC Network Thu, Oct 28 7:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPN+ Fri, Oct 29 5 p.m. No. 25 Notre Dame at Duke ACC Network 6 p.m. Temple at Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. East Carolina at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tulsa at UCF ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Cincinnati at SMU ESPN+ Sat, Oct 30 5 p.m. West Virginia at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Oct 31 Noon No.2 Wisconsin at No. 8 Purdue ESPNU Noon Georgia at Alabama SEC Network 1 p.m. Wichita State at UCF ESPN+ 2 p.m. West Virginia at Iowa State ESPNU 2 p.m. East Carolina at SMU ESPN+ 2 p.m. Temple at Tulane ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 4 Washington at No. 17 UCLA ESPNU Wed, Nov 3 2 p.m. SMU at Memphis ESPN+ 8 p.m. Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network Thu, Nov 4 6 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia ESPNU Fri, Nov 5 3 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia ESPNU 5 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. UCF at Cincinnati ESPN+ 7 p.m. Memphis at Temple ESPN+ 7 p.m. TCU at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Houston at Wichita State ESPN+ 9 p.m. No. 1 Texas at No. 10 Baylor ESPNU Sat, Nov 6 7 p.m. TCU at Texas Tech big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 7 1 p.m. South Florida at Cincinnati ESPN+ 1 p.m. SMU at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ole Miss at Tennessee ESPN2 2 p.m. Houston at Tulsa ESPN+ 2 p.m. Tulane at Wichita State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Arkansas at Alabama SEC Network Wed, Nov 10 6 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky ESPNU 8 p.m. Tulsa at Wichita State ESPN+ 9 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network Thu, Nov 11 7 p.m. Memphis at UCF ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Kansas State at Iowa State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No.1 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Nov 12 Noon East Carolina at Houston ESPN+ 5 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACC Network 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Tulane ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Baylor at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Temple at Wichita State ESPN+ Sat, Nov 13 1 p.m. SMU at UCF ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kansas State at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Baylor at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 14 Noon Missouri at Georgia ESPNU Noon Cincinnati at Houston ESPN+ 2 p.m. Texas A&M at Kentucky SEC Network 2 p.m. East Carolina at Tulane ESPN+ 2 p.m. Temple at Tulsa ESPN+ Mon, Nov 15 7 p.m. No. 13 Louisville at No. 25 Notre Dame ACC Network Wed, Nov 17 8 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M SEC Network 7 p.m. South Florida at UCF ESPN+ Thu, Nov 18 5 p.m. Texas Tech at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kansas State at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Nov 19 2 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech ACC Network 5 p.m. Texas Tech at West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Tulsa at East Carolina ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Wichita State at Cincinnati ESPN+ 7 p.m. Houston at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Temple at UCF ESPN+ 7 p.m. Iowa State at No. 10 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. TCU at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kansas State at No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Tulane at SMU ESPN+ Sat, Nov 20 4 p.m. Iowa State at No. 10 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. TCU at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 21 Noon Wichita State at East Carolina ESPN+ 1 p.m. Tulsa at Cincinnati ESPN+ Sun, Nov 21 2 p.m. South Carolina at No. 6 Florida SEC Network 2 p.m. Tulane at Memphis ESPN+ 2 p.m. Houston at SMU ESPN+ 4 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas SEC Network Wed, Nov 24 1 p.m. East Carolina at Cincinnati ESPN+ 3 p.m. Wake Forest at Miami (FL) ACC Network 6 p.m. South Florida at Houston ESPN+ 6 p.m. Memphis at Tulsa ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Florida at Tulane ESPN+ 7 p.m. UCF at Tulane ESPN+ 8 p.m. SMU at Wichita State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network Fri, Nov 26 1 p.m. No. 6 Florida at No. 3 Kentucky SEC Network 1 p.m. Virginia at Boston College ACC Network 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Temple ESPN+ 1 p.m. Memphis at Wichita State ESPN+ 2 p.m. SMU at Tulsa ESPN+ 6 p.m. UCF at Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Nov 27 1 p.m. East Carolina at Temple ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+

-30-