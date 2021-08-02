ESPN8: The Ocho Returns August 6 with Electric Line-Up of Unique Sporting Endeavors
- 24 Hours of Non-Stop “Seldom Seen” Sports
Friday, Aug. 6, will mark the return of ESPN8: The Ocho, transforming ESPN2 into the No. 1 destination for distinguishable sporting events. With everything from cow chip championships to cornhole, ESPN8 will feature 24 hours of unique programming, including fan favorites and newcomers. Throughout the week, leading up to the main event, there will be ESPN8: The Ocho preview days (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday) that will give fans a taste of what is to come.
As part of this edition, The Ocho will be live from the 2021 American Cornhole League (ACL) World Championships in Rock Hill, S.C at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Ryan McGee and Marty Smith will participate in the ACL Celebrity Throwdown alongside football legends and ACL Pros.
World Chase Tag will debut live on ESPN’s YouTube channel at 2 p.m. before airing on television at 7 p.m. Additional ESPN 8: The Ocho content will be available to fans on YouTube throughout the day in the form of an Ocho playlist.
New events this year include:
- Table Shuffleboard Crazy Eights: Competitors meet in Dallas, Texas for a variation of traditional shuffleboard that gives every player equal chance to win. The goal is to accomplish a hanger in which four points are scored – which is the maximum amount possible – and is achieved by getting the weight to hang over the end of the board.
- Minecraft: Battle of the Boroughs: Students/players are tasked with designing and building up a virtual city in the game that empowers sustainable communities.
- Pogopalooza: The world championship of extreme pogo, this game features the best pogo athletes as they perform innovative moves and enthrall the onlooking crowd.
- CROSSNET Sand Series: SoCal: An emerging sport similar to four square and volleyball featuring a centrally placed net and a four-quadrant court. Players are eliminated as the game goes along and the winner is the first player in square four to 11 points.
- Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational: At the Stern Pinball Invitational, players from various locations compete, trying to obtain the highest scores possible.
- Air Hockey Invitational: At the Air Hockey Invitational, competitors work to get their puck into the opposite team’s goal, scoring enough points to eventually win the game.
- World Championship Rototiller Races: Competitors run full speed behind a garden tiller as they race up a dirt strip with the goal of getting to the finish line as quickly as possible.
- 2021 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs: Members of the beloved small dog breed dash down the track to see which one can cross the finish line first.
- 52nd Annual World Championship Cow Chip Throwing Contest: Originating in Oklahoma, the Cow Chip Championship consists of contestants throwing dried cow feces to see who can make it the farthest distance.
- 2020 USA Mullet Championships: It’s business in the front and party in the back for contestants with the much-talked-about hairstyle, whose mullets are judged for a chance to win the Mullet Mega Money Pot.
- 2021 US Air Guitar Championships: “Musicians” use invisible instruments to perform songs for judges in hopes of becoming the US Air Guitar Champion.
- World Chase Tag USA 2021: World Chase Tag (WCT) combines the dynamic athleticism of Parkour with the age-old game of tag.
ESPN 8: The Ocho Television Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Mon, Aug 2
|7 p.m.
|DGPT Disc Golf Portland Open
|ESPN8
|9 p.m.
|Foosballers Documentary
|ESPN8
|Wed, Aug 4
|7 p.m.
|2019 World Sign Spinning Championship
|ESPN8
|7:30 p.m.
|46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship
|ESPN8
|8 p.m.
|2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs
|ESPN8
|8:30 p.m.
|Putt Putt Championships
|ESPN8
|9 p.m.
|2020 World Death Diving Championship
|ESPN8
|Thu, Aug 5
|7 p.m.
|American E-Kart Championship
|ESPN8
|7:30 p.m.
|Dodge Juggle
|ESPN8
|Fri, Aug 6
|Midnight
|Foosballers Documentary
|ESPN8
|2 a.m.
|Slippery Stairs as Part of the Ocho
|ESPN8
|2:30 a.m.
|2019 Golden Tee World Championship
|ESPN8
|3 a.m.
|Jelle’s Marble Runs
|ESPN8
|3:30 a.m.
|Putt Putt World Championship
|ESPN8
|4 a.m.
|2019 Las Vegas Highland Games
|ESPN8
|4:30 a.m.
|Professional Arm Wrestling Championship
|ESPN8
|5 a.m.
|IDEAL Electricians National Championships
|ESPN8
|6 a.m.
|Stupid Robot American Championships
|ESPN8
|7 a.m.
|Table Shuffleboard Crazy Eights
|ESPN8
|8 a.m.
|Minecraft: Battle of the Boroughs
|ESPN8
|9 a.m.
|Foosball World Cup
|ESPN8
|10 a.m.
|DGPT Best of Disc Golf Presented by Discraft
|ESPN8
|11 a.m.
|2020 Tetris Championships
|ESPN8
|Noon
|Pogopalooza
|ESPN8
|1 p.m.
|Strongman: Clash on the Coast Record Breakers
|ESPN8
|1:30 p.m.
|CROSSNET Sand Series: SoCal
|ESPN8
|2 p.m.
|Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Tournament
|ESPN8
|2:30 p.m.
|Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational
|ESPN8
|3 p.m.
|Air Hockey Invitational
|ESPN8
|3:30 p.m.
|World Championship Rototiller Races
|ESPN8
|4 p.m.
|2021 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs
|ESPN8
|4:30 p.m.
|2021 Bagger Bowl
|ESPN8
|5 p.m.
|52 Annual World Championship Cow Chip Throwing Contest
|ESPN8
|5:30 p.m.
|2020 USA Mullet Championships
|ESPN8
|6 p.m.
|2021 US Air Guitar Championships
|ESPN8
|7 p.m.
|World Chase Tag USA 2021
|ESPN8
|9 p.m.
|2021 ACL World Championships (Live)
|ESPN8
|11 p.m.
|2020 Death Diving World Championship
|ESPN8
-30-