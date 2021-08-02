ESPN8: The Ocho Returns August 6 with Electric Line-Up of Unique Sporting Endeavors

24 Hours of Non-Stop “Seldom Seen” Sports

Friday, Aug. 6, will mark the return of ESPN8: The Ocho, transforming ESPN2 into the No. 1 destination for distinguishable sporting events. With everything from cow chip championships to cornhole, ESPN8 will feature 24 hours of unique programming, including fan favorites and newcomers. Throughout the week, leading up to the main event, there will be ESPN8: The Ocho preview days (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday) that will give fans a taste of what is to come.

As part of this edition, The Ocho will be live from the 2021 American Cornhole League (ACL) World Championships in Rock Hill, S.C at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN’s Ryan McGee and Marty Smith will participate in the ACL Celebrity Throwdown alongside football legends and ACL Pros.

World Chase Tag will debut live on ESPN’s YouTube channel at 2 p.m. before airing on television at 7 p.m. Additional ESPN 8: The Ocho content will be available to fans on YouTube throughout the day in the form of an Ocho playlist.

New events this year include:

ESPN 8: The Ocho Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Network Mon, Aug 2 7 p.m. DGPT Disc Golf Portland Open ESPN8 9 p.m. Foosballers Documentary ESPN8 Wed, Aug 4 7 p.m. 2019 World Sign Spinning Championship ESPN8 7:30 p.m. 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship ESPN8 8 p.m. 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs ESPN8 8:30 p.m. Putt Putt Championships ESPN8 9 p.m. 2020 World Death Diving Championship ESPN8 Thu, Aug 5 7 p.m. American E-Kart Championship ESPN8 7:30 p.m. Dodge Juggle ESPN8 Fri, Aug 6 Midnight Foosballers Documentary ESPN8 2 a.m. Slippery Stairs as Part of the Ocho ESPN8 2:30 a.m. 2019 Golden Tee World Championship ESPN8 3 a.m. Jelle’s Marble Runs ESPN8 3:30 a.m. Putt Putt World Championship ESPN8 4 a.m. 2019 Las Vegas Highland Games ESPN8 4:30 a.m. Professional Arm Wrestling Championship ESPN8 5 a.m. IDEAL Electricians National Championships ESPN8 6 a.m. Stupid Robot American Championships ESPN8 7 a.m. Table Shuffleboard Crazy Eights ESPN8 8 a.m. Minecraft: Battle of the Boroughs ESPN8 9 a.m. Foosball World Cup ESPN8 10 a.m. DGPT Best of Disc Golf Presented by Discraft ESPN8 11 a.m. 2020 Tetris Championships ESPN8 Noon Pogopalooza ESPN8 1 p.m. Strongman: Clash on the Coast Record Breakers ESPN8 1:30 p.m. CROSSNET Sand Series: SoCal ESPN8 2 p.m. Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Tournament ESPN8 2:30 p.m. Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational ESPN8 3 p.m. Air Hockey Invitational ESPN8 3:30 p.m. World Championship Rototiller Races ESPN8 4 p.m. 2021 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs ESPN8 4:30 p.m. 2021 Bagger Bowl ESPN8 5 p.m. 52 Annual World Championship Cow Chip Throwing Contest ESPN8 5:30 p.m. 2020 USA Mullet Championships ESPN8 6 p.m. 2021 US Air Guitar Championships ESPN8 7 p.m. World Chase Tag USA 2021 ESPN8 9 p.m. 2021 ACL World Championships (Live) ESPN8 11 p.m. 2020 Death Diving World Championship ESPN8

