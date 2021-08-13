ESPN’s KidsCast Is Back! 2021 MLB Little League Classic Presented By Geico Coverage To Include KidsCast Alternate Presentation on August 22

Little League Legend Mo’ne Davis Returns to Provide Analysis for Both KidsCast Presentations

Both KidsCast Events Live from Williamsport, Pa. – Home of the Little League World Series

ESPN First Delivered KidsCast in 2019

ESPN’s KidsCast will return for two presentations in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series. For the first time, ESPN will offer a KidsCast alternate presentation for the MLB Little League Classic presented by Geico. KidsCast will air on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET alongside the traditional game telecast airing on ESPN. The 2021 MLB Little League Classic presented by Geico will feature the Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Indians.

In another first, ESPN’s KidsCast will serve as the standalone telecast for the Little League World Series game on Tuesday, August 24, at 7:30 p.m. The game matchup is still to be determined.

KidsCast highlights for August 22 and August 24:

Little League legend Mo’ne Davis returns to provide game analysis as she did in 2019;

Aspiring play-by-play commentator Ian Nicholas (New Canaan, Conn.), analyst Zoe Alter (Chappaqua, N.Y.), and reporter Hayley Galindo (San Antonio, Texas), were selected from the prestigious Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp;

Commentary and content geared towards all ages from a youth perspective;

Telecasts to capture full Williamsport, Pa. experience.

“I’m super excited to be back on ESPN’s KidsCast coverage,” said Mo’ne Davis. “I know the team has a lot of fun things planned for the broadcasts that will be of interest to kids and MLB fans of all ages. Since 2019 I’ve had some practice and feel more prepared than ever. I can’t wait to work with some new people and get back at it in Williamsport.”

“I’m so psyched to be back at Lamade again this year, and on top of that, I get to call a MLB Sunday Night Baseball game,” said Zoe Alter. “I’m looking to use my on-camera experience from 2019 to help me take on the challenge of calling the game in the booth. I have an incredibly talented partner in Ian, as well as a fantastic sideline reporter in Hayley, and we’re going to have a blast.”

Alter will also serve as the reporter for the Little League Home Run Derby, which airs on Sunday, August 29, prior to the Little League World Series Championship Game.

ESPN’s traditional game telecast of the MLB Little League Classic presented by Geico on August 22 will include commentary from the Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney.

ESPN first delivered KidsCast as an alternate presentation for a Little League World Series Game in 2019. It aired on ESPN2 alongside the traditional game telecast on ESPN. Additionally, ESPN offered a youth-driven alternate presentation for a 2019 NBA Finals game on the ESPN App.

