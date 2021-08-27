ESPN’s Little League Baseball World Series Coverage Culminates with Championship Weekend in Williamsport

ESPN KidsCast Broadcaster Zoe Alter to Serve as Reporter in the Little League Home Run Derby

ESPN’s coverage of the thrilling 2021 Little League Baseball World Series culminates this weekend with the Championship Games in Williamsport, Pa. More than a month of Little League coverage will conclude with the final two teams in action in the Little League World Series Championship on Sunday, August 29, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. ESPN’s Little League Baseball World Series Championship crew of Karl Ravech, analysts Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson and reporter Julie Foudy will provide commentary.

South Dakota, with phenom Gavin Weir, will face Ohio in the Tom Seaver Bracket Championship on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ABC. Hawaii will take on Michigan in the Hank Aaron Bracket Championship at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The winner of each game will advance to Sunday’s Little League World Series Championship. The second-place team in each bracket will move on to the Little League World Series Consolation Game, where they will play for third place on Sunday at 10 a.m. on ESPN.

T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship

The top eight baseball and softball sluggers from around the country competed in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship, which airs Sunday at 12 p.m. on ESPN. The team of Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs and Mendoza will provide commentary along with ESPN KidsCast broadcaster Zoe Alter, who will serve as the reporter for the event.

ESPN.com has a dedicated landing page for all Little League Baseball World Series scores and highlights. All ESPN games, programming and content is available on the ESPN App.

Little League World Series Schedule:

Sat, Aug. 28 12:30 p.m. Seaver Bracket Championship: South Dakota vs. Ohio Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Julie Foudy ABC 3:30 p.m. Aaron Bracket Championship: Hawaii vs. Michigan Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Julie Foudy ABC Sun, Aug. 29 10 a.m. Consolation Game – 3rd Place Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Julie Foudy ESPN 12 p.m. Little League Home Run Derby Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Jessica Mendoza, Zoe Alter ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Championship Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Julie Foudy ABC

