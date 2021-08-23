Highlights from ESPN’s KidsCast at the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball

For the first time, ESPN’s KidsCast served as an alternate presentation for the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. Little League legend Mo’ne Davis returned to provide analysis in ESPN’s KidsCast booth, joined by aspiring play-by-play commentator Ian Nicholas (New Canaan, Conn.), analyst Zoe Alter (Chappaqua, N.Y.), and reporter Hayley Galindo (San Antonio, Texas), from the prestigious Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp.

ESPN’s KidsCast telecast featured a “trade” between Sunday Night Baseball booths as analyst Alex Rodriguez and Mo’ne Davis switched telecasts, plus multiple interviews with both Big League and Little League stars. Below are some highlights from ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 MLB Little League Classic.

ESPN’s KidsCast returns Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, as it serves as the primary telecast for prime time Little League game coverage.

“We have a trade!” Alex Rodriguez joins KidsCast on ESPN2 as Mo’ne Davis joins Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN

During the third inning, Sunday Night Baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez and ESPN Kidscast analyst Mo’ne Davis switched places in their respective booths, providing commentary during Shohei Ohtani’s at-bat.

“I’m envious that I’m not playing,” Rodriguez said of the MLB Little League Classic as he joined the ESPN KidsCast booth. The World Series Champion joined Ian Nicholas and Zoe Alter to discuss his experience growing up and joining the Big Leagues.

Mo’ne Davis caught up with Sunday Night Baseball voice Matt Vasgersian to share the perspective of Little Leaguers watching their role models. She also provided analysis during Ohtani’s at-bat and described the star’s appeal to young fans.

“For years to come, [Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr.] are going to be the top players every Little Leaguer wants to be,” Davis told Vasgersian.

View Rodriguez on ESPN’s KidsCast here.

View Davis on Sunday Night Baseball here.

Cleveland Indians Pitcher Triston McKenzie Joins ESPN’s KidsCast

Following a career week, Cleveland Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie joined Ian Nicholas, Zoe Alter and Hayley Galindo during KidsCast. He discussed what celebrities have reached out to him on social media following his start against the Detroit Tigers, including Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and C.C. Sabathia.

View the interview here.

Shohei Ohtani FaceTimes into ESPN’s KidsCast: “I get to see the field that I saw when I was little.”

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani FaceTimed into ESPN’s Kidscast in the first regular-season, in-game FaceTime interview with a player on Sunday Night Baseball. Ohtani described his dreams of making it to Williamsport while playing Little League in his home country of Japan, and what it is like to be at the MLB Little League Classic.

Analyst Zoe Alter asked Ohtani what games he has on his phone. Ohtani replied, “I play a game called Clash Royale every day.”

View on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=32069101

2021 Little League Star Ella Bruning joins ESPN’s KidsCast

ESPN KidsCast reporter Hayley Galindo interviewed Wylie, Texas, Little League star Ella Bruning, the only girl competing in the 2021 Little League World Series. Bruning described her pregame routine of styling her hair in her signature bubble pigtails, which she wears because they are more comfortable in her catcher’s mask. She also gave a shout out to her role models, including her brother and parents.

View the interview here.