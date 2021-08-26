Major League Soccer Audience on ABC and ESPN Networks Up 50 Percent in 2021 Compared to 2020 Regular Season

- 2021 season to date audience up 39 percent compared to 2019 season average
- MLS on ABC and ESPN networks on-track to deliver most-watched season since 2000
- Coverage of MLS’s 26th season continues with doubleheader on Friday
- ESPN+ continues expansive MLS Live streaming of all Out-of-Market matches
The 2021 Major League Soccer season on ABC and ESPN networks had delivered an average audience of 384,000 viewers (P2+) through 18 matches, a 50 percent increase compared to the 2020 regular-season average (257,000).
Compared to the 2019 regular-season average (277,000 viewers), the audience of 384,000 average viewers for MLS on ABC and ESPN networks represents a 39 percent increase in viewership through 18 matches in 2021.
Highlights:
- With 358,000 average viewers season to date, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 combined are currently on track to deliver Major League Soccer’s most-watched season since 2000 (378,000 viewers across the same three English-language networks)
- The five ABC matches this season – the most MLS matches on the broadcast network since 1998 – delivered an average audience of 507,000 viewers. Last year, three ABC matches averaged 318,000 viewers.
Top-five MLS matches on ABC and ESPN networks in 2021:
|Date
|Match
|Network
|Viewers (P2+)
|Sun, May 9
|Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders
|ABC
|620,000
|Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United
|ABC
|557,000
|Sun, Jun 20
|Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union
|ESPN
|546,000
|Sat, Apr 24
|LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders
|ESPN
|499,000
|Sun, Apr 18
|Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy
|ABC
|482,000
2021 MLS on ESPN Continues Friday with a MLS Heineken Rivalry Week doubleheader
ESPN coverage of the 26th season of Major League Soccer continues with three MLS Heineken Rivalry Week matches this weekend, including a doubleheader on Friday: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF at 8:30 p.m. The Cascadia Cup – Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. – will round out the weekend of rivalry matches. All three games will be on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and available on the ESPN App.
El Tráfico – the matchup between crosstown rivals LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC – on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. is one of the remaining 12 matches across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes as MLS teams compete for spots in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS Cup: ABC will be home to MLS Cup 2021 on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. – the 23rd time in 26 years that Major League Soccer’s champion has been crowned on a Walt Disney Company media network.
2021 MLS on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes – Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Networks
|Fri, Aug 27
|6:30 p.m.
|Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8:30 p.m.
|Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Aug 29
|10:30 p.m.
|Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Sep 19
|4 p.m.
|Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Sep 26
|9:30 p.m.
|Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Oct 3
|8 p.m.
|LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Oct 10
|5 p.m.
|Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids
|ESPN, ESPN3 (Spanish)
|Sun, Oct 17
|1 p.m.
|New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Oct 24
|4 p.m.
|Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Tue, Oct 26
|10:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Oct. 31
|1 p.m.
|Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Nov 7
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
* Schedule Subject to Change
* All matches will stream live on the ESPN App
Exclusively on ESPN+ – 13 Out-of-Market MLS Games in two weeks
ESPN+ will continue its livestreaming of over 350 MLS Live Out-of-Market games for weeks 22 and 23 of the season. The industry-leading sports streaming service will carry 13 matches over the next two weekends beginning Friday at 7:30 p.m. with CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC in the Canadian Classique rivalry match.
Upcoming MLS Live on ESPN+ games:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Fri, Aug 27
|7:30 p.m.
|CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC
|Sat, Aug 28
|6 p.m.
|Red Bulls New York vs. Chicago FC
|7:30 p.m.
|New York City FC vs. New England Revolution
|8 p.m.
|DC United vs. Philadelphia Union
|9 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City SC vs. Colorado Rapids
|9 p.m.
|Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC
|Sun, Aug 29
|10 p.m.
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake
|Fri, Sep 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville SC vs. New York City FC
|8 p.m.
|Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers
|Sat, Sep 4
|7 p.m.
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew
|8 p.m.
|FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF
— 30 —