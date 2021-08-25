On Deck: New York Yankees Visit Oakland Athletics on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell as American League Wild Card Race Heats Up

In a game with significant American League Postseason implications, including the AL Wild Card race, the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will visit the Oakland Athletics and Matt Olson on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell, August 29, at 7 p.m. ET. Entering play on August 25, the Yankees lead the American League Wild Card race by 2.5 games, with the Athletics two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second spot. ESPN will exclusively televise the 2021 American League Wild Card Game this October.

The matchup marks the Athletics’ first Sunday Night Baseball appearance since August of 2014.

Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on site for Sunday Night Baseball. Roxy Bernstein and Chris Singleton will describe the game over the airwaves on ESPN Radio.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Kevin Connors will host with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian, plus additional contributions from Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan, National Reporter Marly Rivera and Olney.

Weeknight MLB action on ESPN

Following Little League World Series action on Wednesday, the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy visit the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. on ESPN. Dan Shulman and Perez will be on the call for the full national telecast, which starts at 10 p.m.

ESPN will televise a doubleheader on Monday, August 30, beginning with the first place Tampa Bay Rays and Nelson Cruz hosting the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts on Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA. Jason Benetti and Perez will provide commentary for the 7 p.m. telecast on ESPN. This game is subject to blackout restrictions in the Boston market.

Monday’s coverage continues at 10 p.m. as the Dodgers return to ESPN to host the first place Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman. Mike Monaco will be on the call with Xavier Scruggs. This game is subject to blackout restrictions in the Atlanta market.

All ESPN MLB games, programming and content is available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Wed, Aug 25 10 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug 29 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Mon, Aug 30 7 p.m. Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA: Boston Red Sox* vs. Tampa Bay Rays Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Atlanta Braves* vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Aug 25 7 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Thu, Aug 26 2 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Fri, Aug 27 8 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Sun, Aug 29 4 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Mon, Aug 30 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Tue, Aug 31 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

-30-