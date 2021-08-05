X Games
SAVE THE DATE: X Games Aspen 2022
Jan 21 - 23
Rider: Rene Rinnekangas | Photo: Matt Morning/ESPN Images
WHAT: X Games Aspen returns to its home at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado to host the world’s premiere action sports competitions.
WHEN: January 21 – 23, 2022
WHERE: Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass
More details on X Games Aspen 2022 will be available on www.xgames.com for fans or on www.espnpressroom.com for members of the media as they are available.
–30–
Media Contacts:
Danny Chi, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4400, [email protected]
Grace Coryell, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4402, [email protected]
Jeff Hanle, ASC Communications, 970-300-7022, [email protected]