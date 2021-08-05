SAVE THE DATE: X Games Aspen 2022

Rider: Rene Rinnekangas | Photo: Matt Morning/ESPN Images

WHAT: X Games Aspen returns to its home at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado to host the world’s premiere action sports competitions.

WHEN: January 21 – 23, 2022

WHERE: Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass

More details on X Games Aspen 2022 will be available on www.xgames.com for fans or on www.espnpressroom.com for members of the media as they are available.

–30–

Media Contacts:

Danny Chi, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4400, [email protected]

Grace Coryell, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4402, [email protected]

Jeff Hanle, ASC Communications, 970-300-7022, [email protected]