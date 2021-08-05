SAVE THE DATE: X Games Aspen 2022

X Games

SAVE THE DATE: X Games Aspen 2022

Jan 21 - 23

Photo of Grace Coryell Grace Coryell 3 hours ago

Rider: Rene Rinnekangas | Photo: Matt Morning/ESPN Images

WHAT:             X Games Aspen returns to its home at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado to host the world’s premiere action sports competitions.

WHEN:            January 21 – 23, 2022

WHERE:          Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass

More details on X Games Aspen 2022 will be available on www.xgames.com for fans or on www.espnpressroom.com for members of the media as they are available.

 

–30–

 

Media Contacts: 

Danny Chi, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4400, [email protected]

Grace Coryell, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4402, [email protected]

Jeff Hanle, ASC Communications, 970-300-7022, [email protected]

Tags
Photo of Grace Coryell

Grace Coryell

Based out of the LAPC in Los Angeles, Calif., Grace Coryell is manager of communications focusing on X Games and West Coast PR. A native Angelino, Coryell attended the University of Southern California and began working at ESPN in 2008.
Back to top button
Close