SEC Nation Kicks Off Eighth Season from Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation, kicks off the 2021 season from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. for a Week 1 doubleheader, with shows on Thursday and Saturday to start the season in style.

SEC Nation Presented by Regions will be live from the College Football Hall of Fame ahead of the SEC Network season opener featuring Bowling Green at Tennessee. The show will air from Atlanta on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET leading into kickoff in Knoxville at 8 p.m. on SECN. The show then returns to Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. – noon, as the Nation crew previews a full day of action on September 4.

Laura Rutledge returns as host for her fifth season, her sixth on the show overall, alongside Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, the season debut of Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper is live on Saturday morning from the Hall of Fame from 9-10 a.m., as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

The Hall of Fame will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville for Week 1, with both Thursday and #FinebaumFriday live from Atlanta from 3-7 p.m.

Note: A limited number of fans will be admitted for Saturday’s show with access granted on a first come, first serve basis. Fans in attendance will be required to wear face masks in accordance with the mandate in place for the city of Atlanta.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.

About the College Football Hall of Fame

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is a 94,256 square-foot interactive experience located in the heart of Atlanta’s sports, entertainment, and tourism district. Adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park, the Hall provides visitors with a highly immersive and engaging experience using a blend of historic college football artifacts and state-of-the-art multimedia exhibits. The National Football Foundation (NFF) established the Hall in 1951 to stand as one of the nation’s premier sports shrines, immortalizing the game’s greatest players and coaches as positive role models for future generations. Atlanta Hall Management, Inc., partners with the NFF operate the Hall of Fame experience, which provides a platform for community outreach, education, and character development initiatives; and serves as one of Atlanta’s premier special event spaces. For more information, please visit www.cfbhall.com.