SEC Network Fires Up College Football Fans with Luke Combs Collaboration, “South On Ya”

In the quintessential intersection of Southeastern Conference football and southern lifestyle, SEC Network has teamed up with one of music’s biggest superstars, Luke Combs, to use his newly-released song about his love for the SEC, “South On Ya,” as the network’s 2021 college football anthem. It will also serve as the new theme song for SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation, and the soundtrack for SECN’s campaign surrounding its primetime football franchise, SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile.

The song’s title will be used as the overall SEC Network brand statement throughout the fall and into the postseason for college football, including being utilized in on-air studio programming and live events.

Combs is also featured in Marty & McGee’s signature “It’s Sports. Only Southern-er.” ad campaign, with commercials for Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper running now on SEC Network.

“This anthem and our primetime campaign truly celebrate the strength, pageantry and fandom of the SEC – the stadiums and electric environments, the conference’s football dominance and the place we call home,” said Michelle Berry, ESPN senior director of marketing, college networks. “This track and the ‘South On Ya’ expression are powerful, with an attitude and confidence that well represents SEC football.”

“Man, this is pretty special,” Combs said. “In the beginning of my career, I spent a lot of my time playing my music all over towns within the SEC. The fact that one of my songs is now such a big part of the Network is really cool to me. It feels like a full circle moment, for sure. I am a huge fan of the SEC and am honored my song was chosen to be a part of it.”

“There’s nothing quite like the intersection of sports and music, and Luke Combs and the SEC are definitely a winning combination,” said Nicole Marinake, Senior Director Partnership Marketing for Sony Music Nashville. “Luke’s songwriting captures the energy of fan bases everywhere and we’re thrilled to be working alongside our partners at ESPN and FishBait to bring this anthem to life.”

“South On Ya” debuted Wednesday night at midnight, and the highly-anticipated track is available now on all streaming platforms. Listen here.

Luke Combs bio:

Luke Combs, who The New York Times calls, “the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years,” is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC. His most recent release, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, is out now on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville and debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The deluxe edition features all 18 tracks from Combs’ double Platinum-certified, global #1 album, What You See Is What You Get, as well as five new songs including his current single, “Cold As You.” The single is just the latest in a triumphant run at radio for Combs, whose last single, the Platinum-certified “Forever After All,” spent six weeks at #1. This is Combs’ eleventh-consecutive #1 single—a first on the Billboard Country Airplay chart—and the sixth-consecutive #1 from What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, tying the record for most #1 singles to come from the same album. A 5x ACM, 3x CMA and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is known for his electric concerts, having performed sold-out shows across the world throughout his career. He’ll return to the stage this fall for his massive headline arena tour, featuring a special new in-the-round stage design. Kicking off in September at Raleigh’s PNC Arena (two nights), the tour includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Chicago’s United Center (two nights), Dallas’ American Airlines Center (two nights) and Boston’s TD Garden (two nights) among several others. Combs will also perform his first ever headline stadium show at Boone, NC’s Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 4.